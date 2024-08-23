Kadayawan 2024: Festival kicks off with symbolic unity and cultural pride

On August 8, 2024, at Magsaysay Park, Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain placed the final puzzle piece, officially opening the Kadayawan Festival as the crowd erupted in excitement.

This year, the festival did not begin with a mass; instead, the Misa Pasasalamat was held a day earlier on August 7 at San Pedro Square. Each tribe contributed a puzzle piece to a large wooden puzzle, which, when assembled, revealed an artwork symbolizing unity.

The event was attended by all 11 deputy mayors: Deputy Roel Arthur Jr. of the Ata tribe, Deputy Erwin B. Adolfo of the Bagobo-Klata tribe, Deputy Sheirelle U. Anino of the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe, Deputy Carlito A. Guinto of the Matigsalug tribe, Deputy Anthony L. Duyan of the Obu-Manuvu tribe, Deputy Pamikiren Latip P. Arumpac Jr. of the Iranun tribe, Deputy Michael A. Mohamad of the Kagan tribe, Deputy Gabriel Nakan of the Maguindanaon tribe, Deputy Rahima M. Usman-Polao of the Maranao tribe, Deputy Estrellita Tanjili Mahamud of the Sam tribe, and Deputy Edyamein Taha Ahalul of the Taosug tribe.

This year’s theme, “Kadayawan Festival: King of Festivals, Together in Harmony, One Vibrant Community!” was celebrated with performances by Magallanes Elementary School, Davao City National High School, and Davao’s pride, Maan Chua.