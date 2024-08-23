Kadayawan 2024: Festival kicks off with symbolic unity and cultural pride

THE 2024 Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan began with an inspiring display of unity among Davao City’s 11 ethnolinguistic tribes, unlike the gong-banging ceremony in previous years.
On August 8, 2024, at Magsaysay Park, Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain placed the final puzzle piece, officially opening the Kadayawan Festival as the crowd erupted in excitement.
This year, the festival did not begin with a mass; instead, the Misa Pasasalamat was held a day earlier on August 7 at San Pedro Square. Each tribe contributed a puzzle piece to a large wooden puzzle, which, when assembled, revealed an artwork symbolizing unity.
The event was attended by all 11 deputy mayors: Deputy Roel Arthur Jr. of the Ata tribe, Deputy Erwin B. Adolfo of the Bagobo-Klata tribe, Deputy Sheirelle U. Anino of the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe, Deputy Carlito A. Guinto of the Matigsalug tribe, Deputy Anthony L. Duyan of the Obu-Manuvu tribe, Deputy Pamikiren Latip P. Arumpac Jr. of the Iranun tribe, Deputy Michael A. Mohamad of the Kagan tribe, Deputy Gabriel Nakan of the Maguindanaon tribe, Deputy Rahima M. Usman-Polao of the Maranao tribe, Deputy Estrellita Tanjili Mahamud of the Sam tribe, and Deputy Edyamein Taha Ahalul of the Taosug tribe.
This year’s theme, “Kadayawan Festival: King of Festivals, Together in Harmony, One Vibrant Community!” was celebrated with performances by Magallanes Elementary School, Davao City National High School, and Davao’s pride, Maan Chua.
Before the official program, officials and spectators toured the 11 tribal houses, sampling authentic tribal foods, including lemongrass juice and other delicacies. The abundant harvest included durian, mangosteen, lanzones, and rambutan.
Cultural performances by the Indigenous Peoples (IP) added to the celebration, with children singing and dancing to traditional songs, the Maranao performing the Singkil, and the Taosug showcasing the Pangalay.
Davao City Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, representing Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, remarked that the city has made significant strides in honoring its cultural roots and celebrating the unique aspects of its diverse landscape and heritage.
“It is important that we continue to do this every year not just to drive the economy and bring tourists but, most especially, for Dabawenyos young and old to be familiar with our city's rich culture and history,” he said.
In his opening message, Vice Mayor Quitain shared the history of the Kadayawan Festival, noting its origins as Apo Duwaling. He emphasized Davao’s unique unity despite its diverse population, stating, “What sets Davao City apart from the rest of the cities and provinces or municipalities in this country is that here in Davao we may be diverse but we are very united and very peaceful.”
As the festival officially began, Dabawenyos were invited to enjoy a month-long schedule of events organized by the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO), along with several accredited private events.
The activities began on August 7 with a mass at San Pedro Cathedral.
Key events included the Agri-Fair from August 1 to 31, Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan on August 8, Pananam sa Kadayawan: A Food and Products Fair on August 9-10, Pasundayag sa Kadayawan on August 9-13, Gwapa Dabawenya Fun Run on August 9, and IronKids and Duathlon on August 10.
Other highlights included the Bantawan Cultural Celebration on August 13-15, Kadayawan Expo and Food Trucks Bazaar on August 15-18, Hiyas sa Kadayawan and Konsierto Kadayawan on August 16, Dula Kadayawan and Kasikas Kadayawan on August 17, and Pamulak sa Kadayawan and Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan on August 18. RGP