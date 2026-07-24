Kadayawan 2026 official logo unveiled

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) unveiled the official logo of the Kadayawan Festival 2026.

Willenito Tormis Jr., head of the CTOO, said that this year's logo is a departure from the city's usual festival logo. He said that they retained the same font but took a different approach in showcasing the logo's creative visuals.

Tormis added that this is the first time the city has used a diamond-shaped logo for the festival, which usually features a landscape logo. However, he said that they still have a landscape version of the logo.

The logo features the city's iconic symbols: the Philippine Eagle, the Waling-waling, the durian and cacao, and Mt. Apo. It also highlights the Banig sa Kagikan, which represents the local culture through the 11 patterns of Davao's ethnolinguistic tribes.

This year's theme, "We Are One KadayaOne," celebrates the unity of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes, local communities, visitors, and everyone who takes part in the festival.

He shared that the logo was initially used by one local media outlet in the city during its Kadayawan Festival tagline special live coverage. He said that he was part of that team and that he is thankful to be able to bring the concept to a bigger platform, where it will be used for the festival.

“I believe it’s high time na gyud na to shout out to the world na nagkahiusa gyud mi sa Kadayawan, dili lang sa Kadayawan, sa tanan activities nato (I believe it's high time we let the world know that we are truly united not just during Kadayawan, but throughout all of our activities as well),” he said.

The Kadayawan Festival is Davao City's annual showcase of culture and abundance. It is a celebration of the city's 11 ethnolinguistic tribes and their heritage, and a tribute to Davao's unity and diversity.

The festivities will begin with the Misa Pasasalamat on Aug. 6,

One of the most awaited events, the Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2026: The Grand Coronation, will take place on Aug. 13, where candidates representing the city's 11 ethnolinguistic tribes will compete for the crown.

The festival will culminate with the Pamulak ug Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan Parade and the Indak-Indak Grand Showdown on Aug. 16. RGP