Kadayawan 2026 Pamulak, Indak-Indak set on August 16

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) has unveiled the official lineup of activities for the Kadayawan Festival 2026, with the much-awaited Pamulak and Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan scheduled on Aug. 16, 2026.

This year’s celebration carries the theme “We are one, KadayaONE!” with the tagline “KadayaONE All Over the City: Best Kadayawan Experience.”

The festival will celebrate Davao City’s 11 ethnolinguistic communities through music, dance, art, and the city’s agricultural abundance.

“Experience Davao City as we honor the 11 cultural communities through music, dance, art, and the bountiful blessings of nature, flora, and fauna. Bound by harmony and woven as one, we reflect the vibrant spirit and pride of our diverse heritage,” Kadayawan sa Davao said in its Facebook post.

The festivities will begin with the Misa Pasasalamat on Aug. 6, followed by Subang Sinugdanan ug Panagtagbo on Aug. 7 and the Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan 2026: The Grand Opening.

The month-long celebration will feature cultural, tourism, and sports activities, including the Davao City Trail Ultra on July 26, the Big KadayaONE Sale from Aug. 1 to 31, and the Kadayawan Floriculture and Agri-Trade Fair throughout August.

Among this year’s highlights are the Kadayawan Projection Mapping at City Hall, featuring a light display at the City Hall grounds, and the Kada-Kada Bazaar 2026.

Visitors can experience Davao’s fresh produce and local products at the Kadayawan Festival 2026 Agri-Trade Fair, scheduled from Aug. 7 to 23.

Entertainment events will include Tunog Kadayawan and Salida Kadayawan: The Short Film Competition on Aug. 8. The Dayaw: The Arts, Culture, and Film Festival will run from Aug. 8 to 15.

The festival calendar will also feature Pananam sa Kadayawan on Aug. 8 and 9; Bantawan Cultural Culinary Showcase and Bantawan Cultural Performance from Aug. 10 to 12; Sayaw Kadayawan on Aug. 12; and the Kadayawan Expo & Food Trucks Bazaar from Aug. 13 to 16.

The Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2026: The Grand Coronation will take place on Aug. 13, where candidates representing the city’s 11 ethnolinguistic tribes will compete for the crown.

The celebration continues with Agong ug Kulintangan sa Kadayawan on Aug. 14, followed by Dula Kadayawan and Konsierto Kadayawan on Aug. 15.

The festival will culminate with the Pamulak ug Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan Parade and the Indak-Indak Grand Showdown on Aug. 16.

CTOO earlier reported that around 206,506 tourists visited Davao City during the Kadayawan Festival in 2025, reinforcing its status as the city’s biggest tourism showcase. RGP