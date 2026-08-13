Kadayawan 2026: See it, taste it, live it

EVERY August, Davao City turns up the volume.
Drums echo through the streets, colorful banners brighten familiar corners, food bazaars fill the air with the smell of barbecue, and durian vendors stay open late into the night. Cafes offer a cool break from the heat, while hotels welcome visitors eager to experience one of Mindanao’s biggest celebrations.
This year’s Kadayawan carries the theme “We Are One, KadayawOne!”, celebrating the traditions, heritage, and shared identity of Davao’s 11 ethnolinguistic communities.
The festivities began Aug. 7 with Subang Sinugdanan ug Panagtagbo and continue throughout the month with cultural performances, concerts, competitions, food events, bazaars, and community gatherings.
But Kadayawan is more than the parade. To experience the city at its liveliest, see it, taste it, and live it.
SEE IT: Catch the spectacle
The festival reaches its peak Aug. 16 with Pamulak ug Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan, when floral floats, elaborate costumes, music, and 13 competing dance contingents take over the streets.
The Grand Showdown moves to the Davao City Coastal Road along Tulip Drive.
The days leading to the grand parade are packed, too, with Sayaw Kadayawan, Hiyas sa Kadayawan, Agong ug Kulintangan, Dula Kadayawan and Konsierto Kadayawan.
For a different kind of spectacle, head to Davao City Hall for the Kadayawan Projection Mapping Show, which runs through Aug. 31. The historic façade lights up with images of Davao’s landmarks, fruits, and cultural communities.
TASTE IT: Follow the food
Kadayawan is as much a feast as a festival.
Food bazaars pop up across the city, including Kadayawan at the Triangle, Urban Eats: Kadayawan at Ayala Malls Abreeza, Damosa Food Fest: Kadayawan Flavor, and Kada Kada Bazaar at Ramon Magsaysay Park.
And no Kadayawan food trip is complete without durian.
The 12th Kadayawan Durian Festival at SM Lanang runs through Sept. 11, bringing growers and vendors together to celebrate Davao’s most famous fruit.
Beyond the bazaars, the city’s restaurants offer everything from Filipino favorites to international cuisine. For visitors who want to explore Davao’s evolving dining scene, options include Capri’s Restaurant and Deli, Lamano Cocina & Bar, Lamesa Davao and Hunter’s Kitchen.
SIP LOCAL: Take a coffee break
Kadayawan can get loud. Davao’s coffee shops offer a quieter rhythm between events.
Homegrown names such as Kapeweñoz Specialty Coffee, Purge Coffee Roaster, Fourth Street Cafe, Glasshouse Coffee at Oboza Heritage House, and Paramount Coffee showcase the city’s growing specialty-coffee culture and Mindanao-grown beans.
Take a break, order a cup, and let the festival rush pass for a while.
LIVE IT: Stay and explore
Kadayawan does not end when the parade does.
At Davao Global Township in Matina, restaurants, cafes, and dessert shops turn the area into a lively food and lifestyle destination, especially after sunset.
For overnight stays, travelers can choose from city hotels such as DusitD2 Davao, Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao, Acacia Hotel Davao, and The Royal Mandaya Hotel.
Want to escape the city after the festivities? Eden Nature Park and Resort and Malagos Garden Resort offer greener surroundings, while Club Samal Resort adds a beach option to the itinerary.
Look beyond the parade
Some of the best Kadayawan moments happen away from the main stage.
Take photos at City Hall during the projection mapping show, catch the sunset along the Coastal Road, explore Davao Global Township after dark, or head to Eden and Malagos for a greener side of the city.
But remember: Kadayawan’s cultural performers represent living communities and traditions. Give them space, avoid blocking performances, and ask permission before taking close-up or posed portraits.
Before you go
Expect bigger crowds, road closures, and longer travel times, particularly on Aug. 16.
Wear comfortable shoes, bring water, and prepare for both heat and sudden rain. Carry some cash for smaller vendors, and book hotels and popular restaurants early.
Most importantly, leave room for the unexpected.
A food stall discovered because of a long queue. Coffee extended by an afternoon downpour. Late-night durian shared with friends. An unplanned dinner somewhere new.
That is Kadayawan, too.
It lives in the streets, the food, the people, and the rhythm of Davao. ACA