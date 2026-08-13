Kadayawan 2026: See it, taste it, live it

EVERY August, Davao City turns up the volume.

Drums echo through the streets, colorful banners brighten familiar corners, food bazaars fill the air with the smell of barbecue, and durian vendors stay open late into the night. Cafes offer a cool break from the heat, while hotels welcome visitors eager to experience one of Mindanao’s biggest celebrations.

This year’s Kadayawan carries the theme “We Are One, KadayawOne!”, celebrating the traditions, heritage, and shared identity of Davao’s 11 ethnolinguistic communities.

The festivities began Aug. 7 with Subang Sinugdanan ug Panagtagbo and continue throughout the month with cultural performances, concerts, competitions, food events, bazaars, and community gatherings.

But Kadayawan is more than the parade. To experience the city at its liveliest, see it, taste it, and live it.