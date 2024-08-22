Kadayawan Expo & Food Trucks Bazaar: Fueling festival fun with Davao flavors

THE Kadayawan Expo and Food Trucks Bazaar, part of the 39th Kadayawan Festival, garnered positive feedback from exhibitors and visitors. Not only did it fuel tourists' excitement, but it also energized them to fully explore this year’s Kadayawan offerings.
Running from August 15 to 18, from 10 a.m. to midnight, the bazaar featured a diverse array of food trucks catering to every craving of both local and international visitors.
Gigie of Coffee by The Way praised the first-ever Kadayawan Food Trucks Bazaar as an excellent platform for showcasing Davao City's local flavors to tourists worldwide.
"Even the tourists can try the taste of Davao kasi dili man siya nagkatag-katag, all food trucks are being placed in one area so matilawan sa mga nagasuroy lang, turista, ug even ang mga taga-Davao (since all the food trucks are conveniently placed in one area, making it accessible to visitors, tourists, and even Dabawenyos)," Gigie said.
Charline of Waxi’s echoed these sentiments, noting that the event not only boosts Davao City's tourism but also supports local MSMEs, who are the major participants in the bazaar.
"It's actually a good way to support our local food MSMEs and at the same time promote our local food stores, since it's like their marketing strategy but through the initiative of this event," Charline added.
She was pleased to report that Waxi's sales from the event are "promising" and hopes that this event will continue regardless of who is in the LGU administration.
She also emphasized the event's importance in catering to the needs of visitors, saying, "Magandang paraan po ito na matulungan at the same time ma-cater at mabigay ang needs ng mga tao na nandito sa event (This is a good way to help and serve the people here at the event)," she said.
Meanwhile, student Nathanie Palabay expressed enthusiasm for sustaining such events during festivals like Kadayawan.
"Magutom man gud ta magtan-aw-tan-aw og mga events, tingin ko much better talaga kung merong ganito (People get hungry just by watching festival events, so I think it’s much better to have something like this)," Palabay said.
John Rey Pilapil, a Davao City resident, hopes the food truck bazaar becomes a regular feature during Kadayawan.
"Lisod man gud mangita'g kan-anan diba basta naay event sa Davao kay puno-puno. Kini ang bale answer sa ana nga problema, at least daghan na'g kapili-an and tarong nga lugar mapwestohan ang mga tao labi na ang mga dayo (It’s usually tough to find a place to eat during big events in Davao because restaurants are always packed. The food trucks bazaar addresses this problem by offering a wide range of options and providing visitors with a good place to eat)," he said
The food trucks bazaar was strategically located at Rizal Park on San Pedro Street.