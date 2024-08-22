Kadayawan Expo & Food Trucks Bazaar: Fueling festival fun with Davao flavors

Running from August 15 to 18, from 10 a.m. to midnight, the bazaar featured a diverse array of food trucks catering to every craving of both local and international visitors.

Gigie of Coffee by The Way praised the first-ever Kadayawan Food Trucks Bazaar as an excellent platform for showcasing Davao City's local flavors to tourists worldwide.

"Even the tourists can try the taste of Davao kasi dili man siya nagkatag-katag, all food trucks are being placed in one area so matilawan sa mga nagasuroy lang, turista, ug even ang mga taga-Davao (since all the food trucks are conveniently placed in one area, making it accessible to visitors, tourists, and even Dabawenyos)," Gigie said.

Charline of Waxi’s echoed these sentiments, noting that the event not only boosts Davao City's tourism but also supports local MSMEs, who are the major participants in the bazaar.

"It's actually a good way to support our local food MSMEs and at the same time promote our local food stores, since it's like their marketing strategy but through the initiative of this event," Charline added.

She was pleased to report that Waxi's sales from the event are "promising" and hopes that this event will continue regardless of who is in the LGU administration.

She also emphasized the event's importance in catering to the needs of visitors, saying, "Magandang paraan po ito na matulungan at the same time ma-cater at mabigay ang needs ng mga tao na nandito sa event (This is a good way to help and serve the people here at the event)," she said.