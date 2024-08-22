Kadayawan Fest Agri-Fair: Davao City highlights local agriculture with expanded showcase

As part of the vibrant 39th Kadayawan Festival, the Kadayawan Agri-Fair has been extended from August 1 to August 31 at Magsaysay Park, Davao City. Claire Agcambot/SunStar Photo

