Kadayawan Fest Agri-Fair: Davao City highlights local agriculture with expanded showcase

AS PART of the vibrant 39th Kadayawan Festival, the Kadayawan Agri-Fair has been extended from August 1 to August 31 at Magsaysay Park, Davao City.
The extension showcases the region's rich agricultural heritage, featuring an array of ornamental plants, agri-products, and local produce.
This change responds to a collaborative request from the City Agriculture and City Economics departments, aimed at giving local farmers a broader platform to display their fresh produce and agricultural innovations.
Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) OIC Jennifer Romero explained the reasoning behind the month-long extension in an interview with SunStar Davao.
“Actually, we decided to have the Agri-Fair month-long siya because that's also the request from the City Agriculture. The Agri-Fair is in collaboration with the City Economics and the City Agriculture because we wanted to highlight sa katong mga farmers nato na they will be able to showcase ang ilang mga fresh produce,” Romero said.
She clarified that the CTOO's role is to include the Agri-Fair as part of the official Kadayawan events, while the selection and arrangement of tenants are managed by City Agriculture and City Economics.
With over 20 tenants participating, locals and tourists can explore a variety of ornamental plants, vibrant floral displays, and locally grown agricultural products. This initiative aligns with the Kadayawan Festival's broader goal of celebrating and promoting Davao’s rich cultural heritage and bountiful harvest.
This month-long event not only benefits vendors but also offers residents and visitors an extended opportunity to engage with and appreciate the local agriculture sector. DSCA