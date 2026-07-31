Kadayawan fest offers bazaar, big discounts in hotels, malls

THE 2026 Kadayawan Festival will feature the “Big KadayaONE Sale” from Aug. 1 to 31, offering discounts, promos, and freebies from malls, hotels, and private establishments, alongside the Kada-Kada Bazaar opening on Aug. 7.

Nicole Hao Bian Ledesma, president of the Davao Tourism Association and a private sector representative, said the price markdown aims to deliver “an unforgettable shopping and dining experience” for locals and tourists.

“One of the biggest events this year is our Kadayawan Big Sale. It’s a month-long campaign where tourists and locals alike can enjoy big discounts and special promotions when they shop, dine, and explore Davao,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Kada Kada Bazaar at the Ramon Magsaysay Park will feature 64 spaces for Dabawenyo entrepreneurs, offering a wide range of experiences for visitors. Food lovers can indulge in street-food favorites, artisan snacks, desserts, refreshing beverages, and plant-based dishes.

Families can also enjoy recreational activities, such as inflatable playgrounds, kiddie playgrounds, gaming booths, Zumba sessions, face painting, and photo booths.

Willenito Tormis Jr., head of the City Tourism Operations Office, said that Dabawenyos and tourists alike will experience the warmth and culture of the Kadayawan spirit throughout August.

He also expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from local business owners, hotels, and shopping malls, noting that community-wide involvement is what truly elevates Kadayawan.

“The hotels and malls are also participating this year and are really grateful. It is because our Kadayawan is not just organized by the city; it is a collaboration with the private sector and everyone involved for this,” Tormis added. PNA