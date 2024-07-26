Kadayawan Festival to attract 250-K tourists

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) anticipates around 250,000 tourists during the 39th Kadayawan Festival.

Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of CTOO, stated at the ISpeak Forum: Kadayawan 2024 MediaCon on July 25, 2024, at Rogen Inn, that they aim to attract more domestic tourists, as directed by Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte. They are focusing their marketing efforts on nearby cities.

“For this year we are looking for 200,000 to 250,000. Hopefully, we will reach the number given the lineup for our Kadayawan events,” she said.

Nicole Hao Bian Ledesma, president of the Davao Tourism Association, said that the private sector is urging businesses to offer promotions and discounts for the Kadayawan season. These incentives aim to attract both domestic and international tourists to Davao City.

“We are pushing our fellow tourism establishments to have promotions, discounts that would entice not just the tourists but also us here in Davao to go out and celebrate Kadayawan instead of going somewhere else because we need to support our city,” she said.

Ledesma noted that the private sector has introduced new tours, travel packages, community-based tourism sites, and activities to draw in visitors. She emphasized that sharing the festival's event schedule will help inform people about the festivities.

Gene Bangayan, co-chair of the Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, and Exhibitions (Mice) Board and Kadayawan executive committee member, highlighted the challenge of promoting Kadayawan. “I challenge everybody in making this event a very successful 39th Kadayawan to show everybody not only the Philippines but you know the world that Davao stands as one and we support our 11 tribes,” she said.

With the expected influx of tourists, CTOO is monitoring hotel availability in the city.

Romero said that they are working closely with hotel organizations, and currently, there is no shortage of accommodations based on occupancy rates.

Ledesma also pointed out that resorts are available for tourists. If necessary, visitors can book hotels in neighboring areas and travel to Davao City for the Kadayawan celebrations. RGP