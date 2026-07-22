Kadayawan Festival to feature Art Walk event

FOR this year’s Kadayawan Festival in Davao City, organizers will be coming up with an art walk event that will take participants to heritage and culture spaces around Davao City.

“Ang Davao City daghan kaayo ta’g heritage sites, mga culture and arts-related areas, and napansin ninyo sa tourism nato daghan na kaayo ta ug walks, so this time gina-develop na pud nato ang art walks,” says Donna Richel Sarong, Researcher and Administrative Officer of Museo Dabawenyo.

(We have many heritage sites, culture and arts related areas, and you noticed in our tourism activities we have walks, so this time we are developing art walks)

Sarong says the Art Walk was started during the Duaw Davao Festival held in June, but the art walk during the Kadayawan Festival will have a different route. The activity will be in partnership with the City Tourism Operations Office, the Office of the Culture and Arts, and La Herencia Gallery.

The event will be entitled Dayaw Art Walk and will be held on August 15, 2026.

The art walk will start at the Poblacion Market, where a gallery is located, then toward Freedom Park, proceeding to Emilia’s Mindanao Souvenir Center – also along Claveria Street is the Upside Down Museum. The group will then walk to Cafe Gervacios, then Royal Mandaya Hotel, where a gallery is located inside the lobby.

The walk will end at the Cinematheque Center Davao, where the Dayaw Arts, Culture and Film Showcase is held.

“We have a curated art and food bazaar at the cinematheque,” Sarong said.

She said that incorporated along the art walk are history lectures, as the places along the route are Davao City’s historical areas.

“This is a very interesting activity as we will learn about Davao City’s history and heritage,” Sarong said.

She added that they are looking and doing research on other routes for the art walk.

The Kadayawan Festival will be celebrated throughout August, with major festivities happening on August 15-16.

For details on how to join, those interested can visit and check the Facebook pages of the Davao City Office for the Culture and the Arts. PIA DAVAO