Kadayawan is now open!

Before the official opening, the guests and spectators were given a tour of the 11 Kadayawan Cultural Villages. Each tribal house showcased the authenticity of their tribe’s houses as well as their traditions.

Each tribe had a puzzle piece and placed it on the huge wooden puzzle to reveal an art piece that symbolizes unity among the people of Davao City. Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain placed the last piece and pronounced the start of the Kadayawan festivities.

Alejandre, representing Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, said that the city has come a long way in honoring the cultural roots and celebrating the unique advantages of the unconventional landscape and cultural heritage of the city.

“It is important that we continue to do this every year not just to drive economy and bring tourists but most especially for Dabawenyos young and old to be familiar with our city's rich culture and history,” he said.

Quitain, in his opening message, shared the history of the Kadayawan Festival saying that it used to be called Apo Duwaling. He said that Davao City is a melting pot and is composed of many tribes hence, there is no such thing as an original Dabawenyo because many people migrated to Davao from some parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“What sets Davao City apart from the rest of the cities and provinces or municipalities in this country is that here in Davao we may be diverse but we are very united and very peaceful,” he said.