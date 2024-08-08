Kadayawan is now open!

THE 39th Kadayawan Festival officially opened with the Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan at Magsaysay Park on Magsaysay Avenue, Davao City, on Thursday afternoon, August 8, 2024.
With the theme “Kadayawan Festival: King of Festivals, Together in Harmony, One Vibrant Community!”, the 11 deputy mayors and Davao City Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain together with Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre officially opened the grandest festival by putting puzzle pieces together to form an art piece.
The 11 deputy mayors — Deputy Roel Arthur Jr. of the Ata tribe, Deputy Erwin B. Adolfo of the Bagobo-Klata tribe, Deputy Sheirelle U. Anino of the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe, Deputy Carlito A. Guinto of the Matigsalug tribe, Deputy Anthony L. Duyan of the Obu-Manuvu tribe, Deputy Pamikiren Latip P. Arumpac Jr. of the Iranun tribe, Deputy Michael A. Mohamad of the Kagan tribe, Deputy Gabriel Nakan of the Maguindanaon tribe, Deputy Rahima M. Usman-Polao of the Maranao tribe, Deputy Estrellita Tanjili Mahamud of the Sam tribe, and Deputy Edyamein Taha Ahalul of the Taosug tribe were all present during the execution of the symbolic act.
Before the official opening, the guests and spectators were given a tour of the 11 Kadayawan Cultural Villages. Each tribal house showcased the authenticity of their tribe’s houses as well as their traditions.
Each tribe had a puzzle piece and placed it on the huge wooden puzzle to reveal an art piece that symbolizes unity among the people of Davao City. Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain placed the last piece and pronounced the start of the Kadayawan festivities.
Alejandre, representing Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, said that the city has come a long way in honoring the cultural roots and celebrating the unique advantages of the unconventional landscape and cultural heritage of the city.
“It is important that we continue to do this every year not just to drive economy and bring tourists but most especially for Dabawenyos young and old to be familiar with our city's rich culture and history,” he said.
Quitain, in his opening message, shared the history of the Kadayawan Festival saying that it used to be called Apo Duwaling. He said that Davao City is a melting pot and is composed of many tribes hence, there is no such thing as an original Dabawenyo because many people migrated to Davao from some parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
“What sets Davao City apart from the rest of the cities and provinces or municipalities in this country is that here in Davao we may be diverse but we are very united and very peaceful,” he said.
Unlike last year's celebration, where the program started with a mass, the Misa Pasasalamat was held a day earlier, on August 7, 2024, at the San Pedro Cathedral. The event also did not have its traditional banging of the gong but was replaced with a puzzle-placing of pieces by every deputy leader and officials of Davao City to form an art piece.
The Kadayawan Festival is a month-long celebration starting on August 7 with a mass at San Pedro Cathedral. Key events include the Agri- Fair from August 1 to 31, Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan on August 8, Pananam sa Kadayawan: A Food and Products Fair on August 9-10, Pasundayag sa Kadayawan on August 9-13, Gwapa Dabawenya Fun Run on August 9, and IronKids and Duathlon on August 10.
Other highlights include the Bantawan Cultural Celebration on August 13-15, Kadayawan Expo and Food Trucks Bazaar on August 15-18, Hiyas sa Kadayawan and Konsierto Kadayawan on August 16, Dula Kadayawan and Kasikas Kadayawan on August 17, and Pamulak sa Kadayawan and Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan on August 18.