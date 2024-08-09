Kadayawan opening ‘peaceful’

With this year’s theme: “Kadayawan Festival: King of Festivals, Together in Harmony, One Vibrant Community!”, the 11 deputy mayors and Davao City Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain together with Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre led the opening of the cultural festival through a puzzle-placing of pieces which form a unique artwork symbolizing one and united Dabawenyos. It replaces the traditional banging of gong which has been practiced for so many years.

Prior to the opening, authorities performed a surprise unannounced two-part simulation exercise on Aug. 7 in two distinct areas to prepare for the complete celebration.

The first scenario comprised a bag containing a fake explosive device dropped at the Dumalag road intersection on the Davao City Coastal Road. A citizen who observed the bag reported it to a nearby patrol car, and a K9 unit was dispatched to secure the area.

Meanwhile, the second scenario involves an improvised explosive device (IED) detonation outside the Central Convenience Store on Roxas Ave., which caused several casualties.

The exercise was participated in by the TF Davao, Public Safety and Security Office, Davao City Police Office, 911 Emergency, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Regional Forensic Unit-11, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Traffic Enforcement Unit, Philippine Coast Guard, Regional Maritime Unit, Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao, and Tactical Operations Group.

PSSO Chief Angel Sumagaysay stated that maintaining the city's peace and order is a duty that extends beyond the safety and security cluster. He stated that the success of peace and order is dependent on the community's support.

“What they say is true. Security efforts are ineffective without the support of the entire community,” Sumagaysay said in a press conference earlier this week. DEF