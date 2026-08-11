Kadayawan Projection mapping show honors culture and people

AS DUSK falls over the City Hall of Davao, its facade transforms into a living canvas of light and story as this year’s Kadayawan projection mapping show goes beyond dazzling visuals, celebrating the city’s abundance, found not only in fruits or landmarks, but in its people, the Dabawenyos.

Willenito P. Tormis Jr., Head of the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), told the City Information Office (CIO) that the concept was designed to celebrate the city’s abundance in all its forms, in fruits, landmarks and culture as well as the strength and spirit of its people.

“Atoa gi-focus didtoa kay ang Heart of Kadayawan, kumbaga kita mismo mga katawhan ang naa sa Heart of Kadayawan. Kay kung unsa ang Kadayawan karon, tungod na sa mga Dabawenyos. It’s giving back to the Dabawenyos ug sa atoang pinalangga nga siyudad (Our concept focuses on the Heart of Kadayawan, in a way, its us, the people, who are at the Heart of Kadayawan. What Kadayawan is today is because of the Dabawenyos. It’s also giving back to the Dabawenyos and to our beloved city),” he said.

Projected across the City Hall are Davao’s icons the Waling-Waling, Durian, Mt. Apo and Philippine Eagle alongside the Kadayawan fruits such as Mangosteen, Cacao, Pomelo, Lanzones, Rambutan, and Marang.

Beloved landmarks including San Pedro Cathedral, People’s Park, Ramon Magsaysay Park, Davao Chinatown, Bucana Bridge, Davao Coastal Road and Davao City Hall were also featured.

The mapping show also pays tribute to the city’s 11 ethnolinguistic groups which are the Ata, Bagobo-Klata, Bagobo-Tagabawa, Matigsalug, Obu-Manuvu, Iranun, Kagan, Maguindanaon, Maranao, Sama, and Tausug.

The show also drew praises from spectators gathered outside City Hall last August 9, 2026, stating that the smooth synchronization between voice narration, rhythmic beats, and lighting effects created an engaging and wonderful experience.

“Ganahan ko sa iyaha in terms sa iyahang tempo tapos ang lighting nagsabay gyud siya tapos dili siya sakit sa mata. Ganahan ko kay ang nag voice over clear kaayo iyahang tingog, masabtan iyahang gipang ingon ug ganahan ko sa visual. Ang content ganahan pod ko kay gipakita kung unsa ang Kadayawan, ang katung about sa fruits, about sa mga landmark ug sa atoang culture and naay label unsa ni nga tribe. Overall, excellent siya (I like it in terms of its tempo, and the lighting really matches, plus it’s not harsh on the eyes. I also like it because the voice-over is very clear, you can understand what is being said, and I like the visuals. I also like the content because it shows what Kadayawan is, the part about the fruits, the landmarks, and our culture, and there are labels indicating the tribes. Overall, it’s excellent),” Sycamore Desen said.

Britney Paula Mindao also added that the show succeeded not only in entertaining her but in educating audiences about the richness of Davao’s culture.

“I’m inviting everyone nga mag join sa Kadayawan festival kay enjoy siya ug kay august lang baya ni siya nga celebration. I also suggest nga mulaag sad sila diria sa City Hall kay naa diria ang projection mapping nga makakita sila og mga lahi lahi nga visual ug kanang naa pod silay makat’unan tapos malingaw sila (I’m inviting everyone to join the Kadayawan festival because it’s enjoyable and it’s only celebrated in August. I also suggest that they visit the City Hall because there is projection mapping where they can see different visuals, learn something, and have fun),” she added.

The projection mapping at the City Hall started August 7 and will last until August 31, starting 6 p.m. It marks the second time this year that Davao has staged the show, following its earlier run during the Araw ng Dabaw 2026. CIO