Kadayawan sked bared

THE City Government of Davao has officially released the schedule of events for the 39th Kadayawan Festival, which will run from August 7 to 18, 2024.

The month-long celebration of the King of Festival in the Philippines will kick off on August 7, with Misa Pasasalamat at San Pedro Cathedral Church, marking the opening of this year’s Kadayawan.

Meanwhile, the Kadayawan Agri-Fair will run from August 1 - 31.