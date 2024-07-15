Kadayawan sked bared

THE City Government of Davao has officially released the schedule of events for the 39th Kadayawan Festival, which will run from August 7 to 18, 2024.
The month-long celebration of the King of Festival in the Philippines will kick off on August 7, with Misa Pasasalamat at San Pedro Cathedral Church, marking the opening of this year’s Kadayawan.
Meanwhile, the Kadayawan Agri-Fair will run from August 1 - 31.
Kadayawan schedule of events
Here is the list of events and locations for this year’s Kadayawan Festival. The following will be updated as more information becomes available.
August 8: Pag-abli sa Kadayawan, the opening night of the year’s Kadayawan festivities. Venue: Magsaysay Park (Bantawan Amphitheatre); Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
August 9-10: Pananam sa Kadayawan: A Food and Products Fair. Venue: Magsaysay Park; Time: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
August 9-13: Pasundayag sa Kadayawan. Venue: City Hall; Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
August 9: Gwapa Dabawenya Fun Run. Venue: Coastal Road; Time: 5 p.m.
August 10: IronKids and Duathlon. Venue: Coastal Road; Time: 6 am
August 10: Hiyas sa Kadayawan: Cultural Presentation. Venue: SM City, Davao; Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
August 11: Ironman 70.3. Venue: Coastal Road; Time: 6 a.m.
August 13-15: Bantawan Cultural Celebration. Venue: Magsaysay Park (Bantawan Amphitheatre); Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
August 15-18: Kadayawan Expo and Food Trucks Bazaar. Venue: Rizal Park; Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midnight
August 16: Hiyas sa Kadayawan. Venue: RMC Petro Gazz Arena; Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
August 16: Konsierto Kadayawan. Venue: San Pedro Square; Time: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
August 17: Dula Kadayawan. Venue: People’s Park; Time: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
August 17: Kasikas Kadayawan. Venue: San Pedro Square; Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
August 18: Pamulak sa Kadayawan ug Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan. Venue: Roxas to San Pedro; Time: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
August 18: Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan Showdown and Party. Venue: San Pedro Square; Time: 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Malacanang Palace announced August 16, 2024 as a Special Non-Working Day in Davao City in light of the 39th Kadayawan Festival celebration and Indigenous Peoples Day. DEF