Kadayawan Touch Football Cup, Aug. 31

THE Kadayawan Touch Football Cup 2025 will kick off on August 31, from 12 noon to 5 p.m., at Faith International Academy in Marfori Heights, bringing together rugby teams from Davao and neighboring cities for a day of competition and camaraderie.

Homegrown teams Davao Apo A, Davao Apo B, Tourna Boys, Kota Kawals, and Batang Pinoy Boys will test their mettle against visiting teams from Mati (Pawikans), General Santos City (Pirates), and Nabunturan (Abanteros). 

“This event is close to our hearts because it is more than just a sports competition. It is a celebration of unity, passion, and community spirit – values that perfectly embody the essence of Kadayawan,” said Le Allen S. Lara, representative of the Davao Apo Rugby Club, which is organizing the tournament. 

Lara said the competition also aims to inspire young people in Mindanao to embrace the values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience through rugby, a growing sport in the region.

“As a growing grassroots sports club, our resources are limited – but our passion is boundless,” he added. “We hope this event will showcase Davao City as a hub for friendship and healthy competition, while creating lasting connections among athletes, families, and communities.”

The Kadayawan Touch Football Cup is part of ongoing efforts to promote rugby in Mindanao and provide young athletes with opportunities to grow in the sport.

“We sincerely believe this event will be a testimony of how sports can bring people together and create an impact beyond the field,” Lara said. MLSA

