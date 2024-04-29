Kalahi-Cidss eyes to complete add’l financing sub-project by June

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said that the sub-projects of the Kapit-bisig Laban sa Kahirapan Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-Cidss) program, under the Additional Financing modality, is set to be completed by June 2024.

Currently, the sub-projects are implemented in nine municipalities of the Davao Region: Boston, Baganga, Montevista, Monkayo, Carmen, New Corella, Santo Tomas, Asuncion, and Kapalong. The sub-projects of Kalahi-Cidss aim to address local development needs, including infrastructure and road and multipurpose building construction.

Moreover, the program is expanding its coverage to include four additional municipalities: Santa Cruz, Maco, Kapalong, and Laak.

Harold L. Balandra, focal person of DSWD-Davao Kalahi-Cidss, said during a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Friday, April 26, that some of their sub-projects have already been completed.

"Naa na tay mga nahuman out of 537 nato nga sub-proyekto. Aduna tay mga infrastructure kasagaran ani mga dalan ug mga multi-purpose building. Sa karon, completed na ta og 344 (We finished some projects out of the 537 sub-projects. We have infrastructure and most of these are roads and multi-purpose building. For now, we completed around 344 [sub-projects]," he said.

Among the remaining sub-projects, 14 of these are in the 77 to 99 percent completion mark, while the 51 sub-projects are in the 50 percent completion mark. Meanwhile, 32 sub-projects are still to commence implementation.

Meanwhile, Balandra emphasized that the other Kalahi-Cidss modalities are also beneficial for Filipinos. These modalities include the Philippine Multi-Sectoral and Multi-Sectoral Nutritional Project, Pamana IP-CDD, Kalahi-Cidss KKB-CDD, and Kalahi-Cidss KKB Cash for Work. Almer Kaye Aguadera, DNSC Intern