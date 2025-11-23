Kalimudan Festival ran on ₱10M budget, drew 1.2M attendees

SULTAN Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu clarified in a special media interview that this year’s Kalimudan Festival operated on a budget of only P10 million, allocated through the provincial government’s annual investment plan. He noted that additional support came through sponsorships and partnerships, allowing the province to stage the celebration without exceeding its resources.

Mangudadatu stressed that the festivities were sincere, well-prepared, and far from being substandard, emphasizing that the event was organized for the people of Sultan Kudarat and in honor of the province’s heritage.

The governor made the statement following a recent wave of social media posts questioning the festival’s expenses and scale. He reiterated that transparency and prudent spending guided the provincial government throughout the preparations.

“Hindi po nag-spend ng napakalaki ang Sultan Kudarat. In fact, kung titingnan po natin ang Annual Investment Plan, P10 million lang ang nilaan sa Kalimudan Festival. That's it. All of these [were] made possible by our partners, our producers, sponsors,” Mangudadatu said.

Cultural celebration and tourism showcase

Held every November 22, the Kalimudan Festival stands as the province’s biggest cultural gathering, commemorating Sultan Kudarat’s founding anniversary. This year’s edition put a spotlight on cultural tourism, diversity, and the province’s growing reputation as one of the country’s emerging destinations.

The 2025 theme, “The World Meets in Sultan Kudarat,” highlighted both local identity and international cultural exchange.

Sultan Kudarat’s social services also took the spotlight, particularly its continued zero-billing policy at the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital (SKPH), which provides free healthcare to both residents and non-residents.

Star-studded lineup and record-breaking crowds

The festivities opened on November 19 with Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who arrived aboard a Thailand-inspired float crafted by the municipality of Lebak.

The four-day celebration concluded on November 22 with a star-studded concert headlined by Sandara Park of 2NE1, drawing what provincial officials estimate to be more than 1.2 million spectators, one of the largest festival crowds in the province’s history.

This year’s lineup also featured top Filipino artists including SB19, BGYO, Daniel Padilla, and Rico Blanco, further cementing the festival’s position as a premier cultural and entertainment event in Mindanao.

Festival roots

The Kalimudan Festival traces its beginnings to 1999, launched during the administration of then-governor Omar Pax Mangudadatu in celebration of the province’s 26th founding anniversary. Since then, it has evolved into a signature event honoring the province’s heritage, communities, and diverse cultural traditions. DEF