Kalinaw-SEMR exec: Anicoche deliberately sent to NPA camp

AN OFFICIAL of Kalinaw–Southeastern Mindanao Region (Kalinaw-SEMR), a regional federation of former cadres and members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) based in Southeastern Mindanao, said she is no longer shocked by the incident involving Filipino-American Chantal Anicoche.

Ida Marie Montero-Lubguban, president of Kalinaw-SEMR, said such incidents like that of Anicoche’s are not new to her, explaining that Anicoche’s is not an isolated case.

Lubguban shared her own experience when she was still an active member of the New People’s Army (NPA). At that time, they had a visitor from Belgium in their camp who witnessed the difficult conditions of the community. Upon returning to Belgium, the visitor was able to help gather financial support.

Lubguban also shared another case involving three visitors from West Papua who stayed in their camp to observe how their operations worked, with the intention of applying the same methods in their home country.

"Mao nang kay Chantal nga panghitabo, ako, personal nako, muingon gyud ko nga tinuyo to nga gipasulod sa kampo sa NPA (That’s why, regarding Chantal’s incident, I personally will say that it was intentional — that she was deliberately sent into the NPA camp)," she said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at Royal Mandaya Hotel.

However, according to human rights and migrants’ groups, Anicoche was in an upland community in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, to learn about the living conditions of the Mangyan-Iraya community when bombing operations and helicopter strafing began in Sitio Mamara.

The groups described the bombing as an “indiscriminate” attack that reportedly killed around five civilians, including three Mangyan children, and displaced residents from their homes.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) denied allegations of indiscriminate firing in Abra de Ilog on New Year’s Day, stating that the operation was a legitimate security mission against NPA guerrillas.

To recall, Anicoche was found by the Philippine Army’s 203rd Infantry Brigade. She was earlier reported to have been with a student who was killed during an encounter between the Philippine Army and the NPA on January 1, 2025, at Sitio Mamara, Barangay Cabacao, Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro.

Anicoche is a 24-year-old Filipino-American and a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

According to reports, she was found at approximately 2 p.m. on January 8, 2026, hiding in a pit located around 500 meters from the encounter site.

Soldiers immediately assisted Anicoche by providing her with food, water, and slippers after she was found. RGP