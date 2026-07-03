Kapalong coop ships 6-ton cacao beans to New Zealand

DAVAO-BASED Kapalong Cooperative shipped six tons of cacao beans to New Zealand through its partner, Rautini, on June 30, 2026.

Macario D. Gonzaga, executive regional director of the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao), said the international breakthrough was the long-term result of strategic networking and international linkages established during the National Cacao Congress in 2025.

Gonzaga said the transaction demonstrates that local farmers have the capacity to compete in the international market when provided with the necessary support.

"This shipment is a powerful testament to the cooperative's slogan, 'empowering lives and communities,' changing it from a vision statement into a living, breathing reality for our local farming families," he added.

He also commended Kapalong Cooperative for reaching the milestone and thanked Rautini for investing in Mindanao's agricultural products. Gonzaga expressed hope that the shipment of six tons of cacao beans would pave the way for more international exports of Filipino agricultural products.

Jerald S. Javison, value chain manager of Kapalong Cooperative, said the Philippine Rural Development Project–Rural Enterprises and Agricultural Productivity (PRDP I-Reap) intervention helped establish sustainable market linkages, allowing local cooperatives like theirs to access better business opportunities. Under PRDP I-Reap, the program aims to enhance the production capacity and global market competitiveness of agricultural cooperatives in the country.

"Kapalong Cooperative is a major beneficiary and partner of the DA-PRDP, helping the organization transition from a struggling cooperative to a highly profitable entity," he said.

The send-off ceremony, held at the Panabo Port, was attended by agricultural leaders in the region. The event formalized the international market transaction between Kapalong Cooperative and Rautini, a New Zealand-owned and operated social enterprise.

Rautini has been operating across the Asia-Pacific region, implementing projects that enhance farm returns and provide direct market access. Through its partnership with the local cooperative, the company has connected local processors with New Zealand's strict food safety and premium-quality market.

In 2014, Kapalong Cooperative received a P24.8-million Cacao Production and Beans Marketing enterprise subproject under PRDP. The project provided production inputs, fermentation and drying facilities, and hauling trucks.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Davao Region produced 7,807 metric tons (MT) of cacao (dried beans with pulp) in 2024, maintaining its position as the country's leading cacao producer. The region accounted for 72 percent of the Philippines' total cacao production that year. RGP