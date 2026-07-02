‘Kapamilya Deal or No Deal’, ‘Everybody Sing’ to air on TV5

MORE viewers can now watch “Kapamilya Deal or No Deal” and “Everybody Sing” as the popular and well-loved game shows begin airing on TV5 starting July 4 and 5, simultaneous with the airing on ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook, iWant, and TFC.

Luis Manzano, Ang Pambasang Host, continues to keep audiences on the edge of their seats in “Kapamilya Deal or No Deal.” Joining Luis are the new batch of lucky stars for a chance to win up to ₱1 million.

Vice Ganda, the Unkabogable Phenomenal Box Office Superstar, keeps the energy high in “Everybody Sing,” where members of the Songbayanan take part in guessing the correct lyrics and song titles in different challenges for a chance to win P1 million.

As viewing habits continue to evolve, media companies continue to work together to bring more local programs to more audiences. More viewers will be able to enjoy watching “Kapamilya Deal or No Deal” and “Everybody Sing” every weekend on more platforms.

The two weekend shows air back-to-back every Saturday and Sunday, beginning with “Kapamilya Deal or No Deal” at 7:30 p.m., followed by “Everybody Sing,” 8:30 p.m. on ALLTV2, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant, and TFC. PR