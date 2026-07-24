Kara David leads winners at inaugural FAMAS Broadcast Arts Awards

AWARD-WINNING broadcast journalist Kara David emerged as the biggest winner at the inaugural FAMAS Broadcast Arts Awards after winning three major honors, reaffirming her legacy as one of the country's most respected journalists and storytellers

David was recognized as Best Host for Public Service for I-Listen, her GMA Public Affairs podcast that also won Best Public Affairs Talk Show. Meanwhile, her acclaimed I-Witness documentary Embalsamador de Motor received the Best Documentary award.

Produced by GMA Public Affairs, I-Listen offers raw, heartfelt, and intimate conversations that spotlight extraordinary Filipino stories filled with resilience, hope, and inspiration. In the video podcast, David interviews celebrities and everyday Filipinos with remarkable journeys, with each episode exploring the struggles and triumphs that shape the human spirit.

The multi-awarded journalist shared her gratitude for the recognition received by I-Listen, emphasizing the importance of every story shared on the program.

“What I love most about my job on I-Listen is the opportunity to talk to ordinary people with extraordinary lives. At the same time, I also get to interview celebrities and discover the person behind the fame and the spotlight. Celebrity man o hindi, lahat tayo may kuwentong dapat pakinggan–kuwento na kapupulutan natin ng aral.”

The I-Witness documentary Embalsamador de Motor, on the other hand, tells the story of “Team Horror,” a group of volunteer embalmers in T’boli, South Cotabato who travel across rugged mountains and dangerous roads on motorcycles to bring essential services to remote communities where help is often difficult to reach. Through compassionate storytelling, the documentary highlighted the extraordinary dedication of ordinary Filipinos serving others even in the most challenging conditions.

David expressed that the recognition for her I-Witness documentary is a tribute to the people whose stories and sacrifices inspired her work.

“That award was never really ours. It belongs to the riders of T’boli, South Cotabato. That’s also why I chose to wear a traditional T’boli necklace at the FAMAS Awards. It’s my simple way of honoring them and carrying their story with me onstage. I’m just a storyteller. They are the story. They are the real heroes. Naniniwala ako na ang ginagawa nila ang tunay na public service—isang uri ng paglilingkod na walang hinihintay na karangyaan, kapangyarihan, o anumang kapalit.”

The honors given by FAMAS add another milestone to David's distinguished career. A 30-year Kapuso, she has earned some of journalism's highest honors, including a George Foster Peabody Award, the UNICEF Child Rights Award, Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM), and Ten Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service (TOWNS) recognition, while continuing to create lasting impact through Project Malasakit.

Kara David's three victories at the first FAMAS Broadcast Arts Awards underscore her unwavering commitment to purpose-driven storytelling – stories that not only give voice to marginalized communities but also inspire compassion, understanding, and meaningful change.

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