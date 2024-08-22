Kasikas Kadayawan: Davao’s music and dance extravaganza

Popular artists such as Niel Llanes, Jovit Leonorio, RK Kent, and cultural performer Maan Chua captivated the audience with their performances.

The event also showcased renowned cultural groups like the Madayaw Cultural Ensemble, Ilathala Performing Arts, Mugnapak Performing Arts, and Kalumon Performing Ensemble, along with live bands from Isla Era, Isla Riddim, and a special guest appearance by Lily.

Due to its popularity, this year’s Kasikas also welcomed showbiz personalities Wilbert Ross and Jerome Ponce, who visited Davao to promote their upcoming projects.

Kasikas, a Cebuano term meaning "to make sound or noise," aimed to highlight Mindanao's vibrant cultural tapestry through music, rhythms, and dances, showcasing Davao’s rich heritage.

The event seamlessly blended traditional and contemporary entertainment, enhancing the Kadayawan vibe and creating a festive and memorable experience.

The month-long cultural celebration officially opened on August 8 with the Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan at Magsaysay Park. The festival's theme, “Kadayawan Festival: King of Festivals, Together in Harmony, One Vibrant Community!” was launched by 11 deputy mayors, Davao City Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain, and Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, who symbolically completed an art piece by putting puzzle pieces together. DEF