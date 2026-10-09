Kean Gabriel Hotline bags child welfare national award

DAVAO City’s commitment to strengthening its frontline response to child abuse and exploitation has earned national recognition, with the Kean Gabriel Hotline receiving the Gawad Serbisyong Mahusay Award under the Children Category of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DWSD) Panata Ko Sa Bayan Awards on September 30, 2026.

Established in 2016, the Kean Gabriel Hotline serves as Davao City’s 24/7 emergency response line for cases involving child abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

At the heart of the hotline is a multidisciplinary team of social workers, call takers and in-house Philippine National Police personnel who work together to ensure that every report is promptly assessed and provided with appropriate intervention.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message delivered by Julie Dayaday, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said that the hotline was established to provide an accessible reporting mechanism for children in need of special protection and remained a responsive and innovative child protection service in the city.

“We are grateful to be a recipient of the Panata ko sa Bayan Awards under the Gawad Serbisyo Mahusay on Child Welfare featuring the Kean Gabriel Hotline, which is an important testament to our commitment to protecting children from all forms of abuse and fostering inclusive and child-centered development plans and programs in the city,” he added.

Dayaday also emphasized that the award serves as a testament to the city’s continuing efforts to strengthen child protection initiatives and reliable support services for the community.

“Kini nga award dili ni siya kutob lang diri, kung dili, nagpamatoud sa atoa nga magpadayon ta. Kay ang Dabawenyo, disiplinado ug naa tay mga pamaagi kung unsaon nato pagtabang ang atoang mga kabataan ug komunidad (This award doesn’t end here, it proves that we must continue to move forward. Because as Dabawenyos, we are disciplined and we have the means to help our youth and community),” Dayaday told the City Information Office (CIO) on Wednesday.

She likewise extended her gratitude to the CSWDO, Quick Response Team for Children’s Concerns (QRTCC), and the Kean Gabriel Hotline team for their dedication in advancing the city’s child protection efforts.

“Magpadayon ang serbisyo sa Kean Gabriel Hotline, aduna tay mga calls through Central 911 nato and then ang uban pud kay direct sila magtawag sa atoa 0908-818-4444. Kana siya dali kaayo siya ma-memorize ug kini siya ang atoang pamaagi aron maghatag ta og report para sa atoang mga naay mamatikdan nga pagpang-abuso sa Kabataan (The service of the Kean Gabriel Hotline continues, and we also receive calls through our Central 911, and they can also call us directly at 0908-818-4444. It is very easy to remember, and this is our way to provide a channel for reporting whenever anyone notices child abuse),” she added. CIO