Kean Gabriel Hotline not asking for donations

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has clarified that the Kean Gabriel Hotline does not request donations via mobile payment apps.

In an official statement posted on their Facebook page on Friday afternoon, October 13, CSWDO said the Kean Gabriel Hotline is not accepting any donations, whether through GCash or other financial platforms.

CSWDO also confirmed that an individual named Normelyn Saballa, with the contact number 09938832982, has no affiliation with the City Government of Davao, CSWDO, or the Kean Gabriel Hotline.

“Among giawhag ang publiko nga magbinantayon ug mag-verify sa impormasyon sa dili pa moapil sa bisan unsang pinansiyal na transaksyon. Para sa mga opisyal na anunsyo ug mga update bahin sa Kean Gabriel Hotline, palihog susiha ang among opisyal nga page ug verified social media accounts, aduna usab kamiy official contact number para sa mga concerns (We encourage the public to exercise caution and verify information before engaging in any financial transaction. For official announcements and updates about the Kean Gabriel Hotline, please refer to our official page and verified social media accounts. We also provide an official contact number for your concerns),” the statement read.

Meanwhile, CSWDO Officer-in-Charge Julie Dayaday informed SunStar Davao via text message on the same day that there have been reports of individuals using the hotline to solicit donations. She added that a concerned individual had reported this activity through Facebook Messenger.

The Kean Gabriel Hotline, known by the number 0908-818-4444, was established in memory of Kean Gabriel Agustine, a three-year-old child who tragically lost his life at the hands of his stepfather on August 24, 2016.

The city government of Davao created the hotline to provide support for victims and witnesses of abuse and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. RGP