Kean Gabriel Hotline serves 2000 since 2016

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office – Quick Response Team For Children’s Concerns (QRTCC) has served around 2,000 validated clients who were victims of abuse that were reported through the Kean Gabriel Hotline.

In an interview with Kean Gabriel Center Manager Jinky Roncal during the Madayaw Dabaw Live Program on October 30,2025, she said the responses involved various interventions provided for the benefit and protection of children.

“Since 2016, more or less naa nami 2,000 nga na-serve — legit validated calls, rescued, and na refer nato, nahatagan og psychosocial intervention (we have already served around 2,000 legitimate and validated cases—rescued children, and provided them with psychosocial interventions),” she said.

Roncal said that since 2016, the Kean Gabriel Hotline serves Dabawenyos 24/7.

“We have a 24/7 multidisciplinary team composed of social workers, call takers, and in-house Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel detailed at the QRTCC,” Roncal added.

She also said that the hotline receives about 100 calls a day, with an average of four to five legitimate calls and possible rescues per week.

Roncal continues to urge Dabawenyos to avoid making prank calls, emphasizing that the hotline is legitimate and intended for emergencies.

“Hangyoon namo ang tanan nga kung joke lang, try lang ninyo, dili nato idugay ang tawag kay every second counts. What if naa gyud legitimate calls nga dapat marespondehan? Hangyo nato sa katawhan nga dili magbinuang para kini makatabang sa tinuod nga nanginahanglan (We appeal to everyone—if it’s just a prank, please end the call immediately because every second counts. What if there’s a real case that needs immediate response? We are asking the public not to make prank calls so that we can help those who truly needed help),” she said.

She reminded Dabawenyos that the hotline is for those who wish to report any form of child abuse.

“Sa tanan nga Dabawenyo, gina-awhag namo nga kung naa mo’y nakita nga pagpang-abuso sa pamilya, sa silingan, sa community, dili ta magduha-duha nga mu-report sa atong hotline na 09088184444. Mutawag ta, 24/7 na siya naa’y nagatubag ug legit na siya nga hotline. Magtinabangay ta, magmatyag ta, dili ta magpabungol-bungol sa nanginahanglan sa atong pakabana (To all Dabawenyos, we urge you—if you see any form of abuse within your family, neighbors, or community, do not hesitate to report it to our hotline at 09088184444. It’s a 24/7 hotline with real responders. Let us work together, stay alert, and not turn a blind ear to those in need of our concern),” Roncal said.

The Kean Gabriel Hotline marked its 9th anniversary on October 27, 2025, and conducted various activities for the whole month. CIO