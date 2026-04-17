Kean Gabriel serves nearly 2K, mostly female child-victims

FEMALE children continue to comprise the majority of abuse cases handled by the Quick Response Team for Children’s Concern in Davao City, prompting intensified rescue operations, surveillance, and community-based advocacy efforts across urban centers and remote areas.

The team primarily responds to children in distress, particularly victims of physical and sexual abuse, as well as those living in vulnerable street situations, including minors engaged in begging and informal activities such as caroling. These cases are addressed through coordinated rescue operations, validation, and immediate intervention.

“Sa quick response team for children concern ang amoang main function is to conduct rescue and surveillance, so mostly katong mga victim ang gina-serve namo (In the Quick Response Team for Children’s Concern, our main function is to conduct rescue and surveillance, and we mostly serve victims),” Jinky Roncal, a registered Social Worker and Head of the Quick Response Team for Children’s Concern, said during the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the CHO building.

She added that through the Kean Gabriel Hotline, the team has served a total of 1,739 cases from 2016 up to the first quarter of 2026.

Based on their data, most victims are female children across different age groups, from infants to adolescents aged 15 and above. Cases have been reported in both urban barangays, such as Poblacion, and remote areas like Paquibato and Marilog, where incidents of sexual abuse are more frequently documented.

She also noted that abuse affects all age groups and is not limited to a specific stage of childhood, highlighting the need for continuous protection efforts across communities.

Authorities further revealed that around 60 percent of abuse cases occur within households, indicating that many incidents happen in environments where children should feel safest.

Despite these challenges, social workers continue to pursue legal actions, especially in cases where perpetrators are family members and victims initially lack support.

To address the issue, the team deploys street educators and social workers who regularly conduct outreach in identified convergence areas. These include street education, risk assessments, and intervention for children exposed to unsafe conditions. High-risk children are immediately rescued and provided with proper care and protection.

The Kean Gabriel Hotline operates as a 24-hour response mechanism supported by social workers and in-house police personnel to ensure immediate action on reported cases.

“Sa tanan nga Dabawenyo, gina-awhag namo nga kung naa mo’y makita nga pagpang-abuso sa pamilya, sa silingan, sa community, dili ta magduha-duha nga mu-report sa atong hotline na 09088184444,” Roncal then assured that all reports are treated with strict confidentiality.

(To all Dabawenyos, we urge you that if you witness abuse within the family, among neighbors, or in the community, do not hesitate to report it to our hotline 09088184444.)

Upon receiving reports, the team conducts validation and risk assessment before proceeding with rescue operations when necessary.

Victims are provided with immediate assistance, including medical care at the Southern Philippines Medical Center, psychological evaluation, and legal support.

Davao City also maintains residential facilities where abused children are placed under protective custody. These centers provide psychosocial services through a multidisciplinary team while cases are ongoing.

Before reintegration, thorough assessments are conducted to ensure the child’s safety. Aftercare programs are also implemented, with barangay social workers monitoring cases to support recovery and prevent further abuse.

Advocacy efforts have also been strengthened through daycare centers and barangay-level programs to ensure awareness reaches grassroots communities. These initiatives aim to educate both children and adults on identifying and reporting abuse, including cases of online sexual exploitation.

Authorities stressed that proper documentation and reporting are essential in protecting children and preventing further exploitation, especially in vulnerable communities.

In recognition of its efforts, Davao City emerged as a top performer in the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Panata Awards, outperforming more than 30 contenders in the Davao Region—reinforcing its commitment to child protection and welfare. JAIMA M. PANDICAL AND HANESSA D. TAMBUCO, DORSU INTERNS