Keeping the looms moving

For Joy Soo, the lesson has remained unchanged from the beginning.

A livelihood survives not simply because people know how to weave. It survives because someone chooses to support what they create.

Every purchase keeps another loom moving. Every runway introduces another buyer. Every story shared gives another community hope.

Outside the CIW, banana growers across Davao del Norte continue harvesting fruit.

After every harvest, the pseudostems are cut down, their purpose in the field complete.

For most people, that is the end of the story.

For the House of Musa, it is only the beginning.

A harvested pseudostem becomes fiber.

Fiber becomes fabric.

Fabric becomes a livelihood.

Livelihood restores dignity. And dignity ripples outward—from prison workshops and indigenous communities to international runways—through people who choose to believe that nothing, and no one, should be discarded.

As long as those people remain behind every thread, somewhere in Davao del Norte another loom will begin moving again. MLSA