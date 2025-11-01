Kiblawan mayor initiates youth sports tourney for inclusivity, teamwork

A THRIVING municipality in Davao del Sur is gearing up for its much-anticipated Inter-High School Sports Competition, which kicks off on October 31 and will run until December 7, coinciding with the town’s fiesta.

This year’s edition introduces an exciting addition — the Basketball League, a new sporting category under the Gender and Development (GAD) program that aims to promote inclusivity, teamwork, and youth empowerment through sports.

In a press conference held on October 30, 2025, Kiblawan Mayor Carl Jason Rama emphasized the importance of engaging the youth in meaningful activities that foster their holistic development.

“We want to have a program for our young people — an intervention that will help them become more participative and productive members of the community,” Rama said, adding that sports can shape discipline, teamwork, and character, values that will guide them beyond the court or field.

The interschool tournament will feature several sports disciplines including basketball, volleyball, sepak takraw, billiards, and table tennis, drawing participation from multiple secondary schools across the municipality. The event seeks not only to strengthen camaraderie among students but also to identify and develop potential athletes who can represent Kiblawan in regional and national competitions.

“Through this program, we can scout the best young players who may one day represent our municipality — even in national and international competitions,” Rama added, recalling that Kiblawan recently sent delegates to the Batang Pinoy 2025 games in General Santos City with full support from the local government.

To make the event more inspiring, PBA veteran and Filipino basketball icon Peter June Simon is expected to grace the opening ceremony and light the ceremonial torch, a symbolic gesture celebrating sportsmanship and local pride.

The sportsfest is funded under the Gender and Development (GAD) program, with nearly P100,000 allocated for prizes and logistics. Winning teams and athletes can expect cash prizes ranging from P2,000 to P10,000, depending on the category.

Mayor Rama also announced plans to expand the competition next year by introducing more sporting events, depending on the athletes’ interests and available facilities. He also revealed that an elementary-level edition of the sportsfest may soon follow to reach younger athletes.

In his closing message, Rama urged Kiblawan’s youth to take part in the municipal sports program not just for competition, but for personal growth and community pride.

He encouraged the young people to join, not only to win medals but to learn teamwork, respect, and perseverance and that through sports, the municipality wants to build a generation that is strong, disciplined, and ready to face the future.

With excitement building across schools and communities, Kiblawan’s Inter-High School Sports Competition is set to highlight the power of local sports in shaping youth potential and community spirit. DEF