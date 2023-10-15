Kidnapping charges filed vs woman who took infant

A KIDNAPPING case has now been filed against a 36-year-old woman who abducted a three-month-old baby.

The kidnapping case against the suspect Rhealyn (name hidden) was filed in court on October 14, 2023, after she was arrested by the police through intel operatives and the Women and Children's Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Tugbok Police Station, at Mintal Relocation, Barangay Sto. Niño, Tugbok District, Davao City on Friday, October 13.

Bajada PNP station commander Police Major Antonio Luy confirmed to SuperBalita Davao that a case of kidnapping was filed against the suspect.

“Napasaka na nato [Sabado] didto sa korte ang kasong kidnapping batok sa atong suspek (We have already filed the kidnapping case against the suspect in court),” Luy said.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) added that the suspect's housemate was not included in the filing of the case according to their initial investigation.

“Sa ka live-in partner sa suspek, gibuhi-an nato kini kay sa result sa investigation gi-blind sa suspect kining iyang kapuyo (With regard to the live-in partner of the suspect, we already released him because based on the result of our investigation, he was not aware of what the suspect did,)” DCPO spokesperson Capt. Hazel Tuazon said in a separate interview.

Meanwhile, the baby’s mother, who is a 26-year-old barangay health worker from Surigao City, is very grateful.

“Nagpasalamat gyud ko sa kapulisan sa Davao, naglihok gyod sila 24 hours, gihatag nila ang tanan hangtud nga na-rescue ang bata, perte ka maayo nila diri sa Bajada Police Station (I am very grateful to the Davao police, they worked 24 hours, they gave all their best to rescue the baby. They are really great here at Bajada Police Station),” the mother said.

The suspect has not yet disclosed what happened to her two-month-old son. She previously said that her friend from Buhangin lost her baby.

“Wala muna akong masabi, basta hinahanap ko pa rin ang anak ko, kaya ko po nagawa ang magnakaw para pampalit lamang sana yun sa nawawala kung bata para hindi ako hiwalayan nga partner ko,” the suspect said.

Additionally, the DCPO stated that if convicted, the suspect would be facing Reclusion Perpetua or life imprisonment. JPC