‘Kidney’ patients increasing

THE number of patients with End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD) in the Davao Region is increasing, a representative from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) said.

Dr. Rachel Pableo Esquivel, nephrologist and member of the Philippine Society of Nephrology Mindanao Chapter, said during the Kapehan sa Davao on Monday, June 24, 2024, at SM Ecoland, that this is because most patients only go to hospitals when they experience severe symptoms such as severe swelling, difficulty in urinating, and trouble sleeping.

“Naga increase na po ang [There is an increase in the number of] end-stage renal disease and then usually it results in dialysis,” she said.

Dr. Alrick Escudero, also a nephrologist at SPMC and member of the Philippine Society of Nephrology Mindanao Chapter, revealed that in 2022, about 90,000 Filipinos were undergoing dialysis. In the region, there are about 2,400 patients with an approximate increase of 12 to 15 percent every year.

In the country, the prevalence of kidney disease is 35.4 percent, which is higher than the estimated global rate of 9.1 to 13.4 percent, according to the 2023 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) study of the National Institute of Health.

Locally, 94 percent of ESRD patients undergo dialysis, four percent undergo peritoneal dialysis, and two percent have undergone kidney transplants.

He added that the reason behind the mortality rate of CKD is the complications of the underlying diseases such as hypertension, affecting 22.5 percent of patients, and diabetes, affecting 52.5 percent.

“Mainly ang pinaka-cause gyud kay diabetes ug high blood na dili controlled or undetected and basically contributory gyud ang lifestyle in terms of the complications (The main cause is diabetes and uncontrolled or undetected hypertension, which significantly contribute to the complications in their lifestyle),” he said.

Esquivel stressed the importance of drinking water, eating fruits and vegetables, and engaging in 150 minutes of moderate exercise to prevent kidney diseases. She noted that excessive use of oral pain relievers and obesity are major contributory factors to acquiring the disease.

Meanwhile, during the commemoration of Kidney Month on June 28, 2024 at SM Ecoland, several activities will focus on kidney care and everyone is invited.

The Philippines commemorates the month of June as National Kidney Month as per the directive of the Department of Health (DOH), with the theme “Malusog na bato, abot kamay ng bawat Pilipino, sama-samang pagtulungan kalusugan ng bato pangalagaan.” RGP