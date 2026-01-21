Kidney screening for children pushed

COUNCILOR Jessica M. Bonguyan has proposed a formal Pediatric Kidney Disease Screening and Early Detection Program in Davao City, citing a rising incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) among children.

Speaking before the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Bonguyan called the growing number of kidney disease cases a public health concern, estimating annual increases of 12 to 15 percent.

“Without early detection and intervention, chronic kidney disease may progress to end-stage renal disease, requiring lifelong dialysis or kidney transplantation,” she said. “These treatments are physically exhausting, emotionally draining, and financially devastating for families and the healthcare system.”

Bonguyan moved for her privilege speech to be considered as a first reading, hoping it would be forwarded to the Committee on Health for review. The goal is to develop legislation that supports early intervention and safeguards community health.

Currently, about 2,400 patients in the Davao Region are receiving treatment for CKD and kidney failure, with cases rising each year. Health experts note that Davao City has one of the highest concentrations of kidney disease cases in the country.

According to Dr. Rachel Pableo Esquivel, in a SunStar Davao report on June 26, 2024, a nephrologist with the Mindanao Chapter of the Philippine Society of Nephrology, most patients seek hospital care only after serious symptoms appear.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies CKD as a “silent” condition—symptoms often appear only in advanced stages. Early signs can include frequent urination at night, foamy urine, fatigue, swelling in extremities, puffy eyes, and hard-to-control high blood pressure. Without early intervention, global age-standardized death rates are projected to rise by 33 percent, and disability-adjusted life years by 28 percent.

Bonguyan stressed that CKD is not only a medical issue, but a matter of social equity, with children from low-income families disproportionately affected due to limited access to preventive care.

“Launching early screening programs can prevent needless suffering, reduce long-term medical expenses, and foster healthier future generations,” she said. “Protecting children’s health today is an investment in a stronger, healthier Davao City tomorrow.” ALEXA JULIANA P. FRANCISCO/UIC INTERN