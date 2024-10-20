Kids’ safety school’s utmost concern in pruning trees

“That the permittee shall observe proper cutting practices to avoid untoward incidents including proper disposition of the trees and parts thereof inconsistent with Republic Act 9003 otherwise known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act,” the document.

Additionally, the school has obtained a certificate of no objection issued by Barangay Mintal, Tugbok District, for the pruning of trees located within the campus. This certification was issued on July 17, 2024, to secure all necessary permits for the pruning.

In a letter addressed to DPWH on August 12, 2024, Zenaida Ayop, principal of Mintal Elementary School, stated that the trees within and outside the school “have become hazardous and may pose risks to the public, particularly our students.” Therefore, they are requesting the pruning and trimming of the trees.

Rising temperatures due to severe pruning

Meanwhile, Davao City-based environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) reported that based on their studies, the temperature outside the school increased to 45 degrees Celsius after the trees were pruned.

Justin Joshua Pungyan, environmental research officer of Idis, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw, on Monday, October 14, 2024, at SM City Davao, that the temperature outside the school is 15 degrees higher compared to an area near the school with a natural canopy of trees.

“Dako kaayo ug deperensya sa kainiton ug dako kani nga epekto sa mga communities ilabi na sa katong nagagamit didto nga space before, ilabi na sa mga bata nga nagagawas sa eskwelahan, sa mga parents na nagahulat didto sa eskwelahan,” he said.

(There is a huge difference in temperature, which has a significant effect on the communities, especially for those who used that space before, particularly the children who exit the school and the parents waiting outside).

Earlier, Reynante Solitario from the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao City Division explained that the school sought permits from the necessary offices and is constructing a perimeter fence, as the trees had already damaged school facilities. Additionally, the school aims to improve pathways to prevent students from getting wet during heavy rain.





Green spaces for schools

Idis is encouraging the principals and supervisors of schools in Davao City to retain the green and natural spaces in their schools because multiple studies reveal that having a green environment improves the learning capabilities of students. In addition to better learning space, the students would have access to better air quality and cooler surroundings due to the shade that the trees provide.

Camilo Victoria, forester of Idis, said that site development plans of schools should include green spaces. This is to ensure that when a new building is constructed there will be no trees that would be cut in order to make way for the construction.

“Sa site development plan sa isa ka eskwelahan dapat i-include na daan ang greening dili lang puro building. Naa man gali development plan na building but then nakabutang na didtoa daan asa itanom ang mga kahoy (In the site development plan of the school, the greening area should be included not only the building, it should have a space where the trees would be planted so in case there is development no trees would be harmed),” he said.

Meanwhile, for urban schools that are already congested, Victoria suggested that schools could use drums and plant medium-sized trees so that greenery is still available within their campus.

Call to action

Lemuel Manalo, program coordinator of Idis, called for coordination among government agencies regarding tree-cutting and pruning techniques in the city. He stressed that there have been multiple issues, especially since the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Heritage Trees Ordinance have yet to be crafted. He suggested prohibiting tree topping as a pruning technique in the ordinance.

“We are calling for the Community ENRO na[that] as much as possible different types of cases kailangan gyud na ang [there should be] approval also, any measure of approval or checking coming from the local government unit and endorsement,” he said.

Manalo noted that multiple local legislations protect trees in Davao City, but these are limited to trees located in critical watersheds. Trees in urban areas remain vulnerable because only Cenro oversees them.

He suggested that permits issued by Cenro should indicate the percentage of the trees to be pruned and the removal of selective branches that pose a threat. He also emphasized that DPWH should strictly adhere to the guidelines for cutting or pruning, which only allows two methods: crown raising and crown thinning.

The group is urging Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte to release an executive order, as the Davao City LGU has the capacity to address cases of severe pruning by contractors and companies responsible for tree maintenance.

To recall, Idis raised concerns over the pruning of trees in Mintal elementary school, arguing that what occurred was not proper pruning but rather tree topping, which decreases the trees' chances of survival. Although the group acknowledged the school’s concerns for student safety, they consider the pruning conducted by DPWH as the worst type of pruning.

Idis revealed that the method used by DPWH was tree topping, an arboricultural practice involving severe cutting of a tree’s crown and the removal of its main branches. Foresters and arborists consider this method improper and harmful. Various studies indicate that tree topping has severe negative impacts on trees and the environment, making them more susceptible to pests and diseases. RGP