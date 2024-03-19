Kim and Paulo radiate 'kilig' with a Pinoy touch

"As proud Pinoy, maraming nilagay ang mga writers namin and everyone involved sa paggawa ng 'Secretary Kim' the Philippine version. Maraming Filipino touch such as family oriented or 'yung mga more comedy side. Actually kapag pinanood mo siya side by side, medyo parehas siya [sa Korean counterpart]. Pero 'yung story namin is more Filipino and mas nakaka-relate 'yung karamihan," said Kim during the mediacon of the series.

“There’s always pressure whenever you do an adaptation. But what we did was to stick to the script and be true to our culture to show how well we can do it as Filipinos,” added Paulo.

KimPau’s palpable chemistry will also reach fever pitch as they display their funny and feel-good personalities for their very first romcom series together.

“This one’s gonna be really different. Kung naghahanap kayo ng magpapasaya, magpapatawa, at magpapakilig sa inyo, ito ‘yung palabas na dapat ninyong subaybayan. Coming from very heavy and serious characters, I'm happy to be given a chance to play a role like this. Nakaka-excite,” said Paulo.

Kim also shared, "It's a combination of kilig, romance, family, friendship, about ambition and dreams. After you watch the show, feel-good lang. Something to smile about. We promised them na hindi sila mabibigo."

Directed by Chad V. Vidanes, “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” follows the story of Secretary Kim, a highly-qualified secretary, and her narcissistic boss, Brandon Manansala Castillo or BMC (Paulo). One day, BMC’s perfect world turns chaotic when Secretary Kim resigns from her position. What follows is a romantic push and pull between the two as they discover hidden feelings for each other.

The series also stars Jake Cuenca, Janice De Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Angeline Quinto, Pepe Herrera, Franco Laurel, JC Alcantara, Kaori Oinuma, Gillian Vicencio, Yves Flores, Cai Cortez, Phi Palmos, Kat Galang, and Brian Sy, with the special participation of Kim Won Shik.

