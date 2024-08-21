Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino pair up in Star Cinema's upcoming film

“Dahil nadala na namin kayo sa TV, sa tour, ngayon sasabihin na namin, may isang malaking regalo kami ni Paulo sa inyo kasama ang Star Cinema ang 'My Love Will Make You Disappear' ,” Kim said during the announcement on “It’s Showtime.”

Director Chad Vidanes said that the film is a different kind of romcom, which has classic elements but with unique characteristics, and teased excited fans that it will show "how the magic of love makes you wild and fun.”

“Pre-pandemic pa ata yung huli tayong nagkaroon ng true blue romcom from Star Cinema. Kaya ngayong taon, magiging part tayo [nito]. Nakaka-excite dahil sa inyo,” Direk shared.

“My Love Will Make You Disappear” is Kim and Paulo’s first movie project together after headlining the hit series “Linlang” and “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.” It also serves as Kim and Paulo’s return to ABS-CBN Films after four years.

The film was conceptualized by Prime Cruz and written by Patrick Valencia and Isabella Policarpio.

