Kin call for help to locate missing Dabawenyo cadet

THE family of a 22-year-old Dabawenyo cadet undergoing apprenticeship aboard the now-sunken MV Trisha Kerstin 3 continues to appeal for help as he remains among those missing days after the passenger vessel went down off Basilan waters.

Cadet Kyle Punsalang, a resident of Davao City, was among the more than 300 passengers on board the ferry when it encountered distress in the early hours of Monday, January 26, 2026, while en route from Zamboanga City to Jolo, Sulu.

Moments before the vessel sank, Punsalang managed to send a message to his family, alerting them that the ship was listing as he was pleading for help.

“Me tagilid among barko. Tabangggg (Tumagilid ang barko namin. Tulong!),”

The message, sent at 12:56 a.m., was the last communication his family received.

Punsalang’s brother, JP Punsalang, later took to social media to seek public assistance and urged authorities to intensify search operations, saying Kyle was serving as an on-duty cadet at the time of the incident.

“Sakay niya po is the M/V Trisha Kerstin na lumubog sa may Baluk-baluk Islands. En route po from Zamboanga to Jolo, Sulu. Part po siya as one of the on-duty cadets at the time of the incident. He contacted us kasi regularly. If hindi po LGU, baka from the Coast Guard or mga taga-doon malapit sa port could help us locate him,”

As of press time, efforts by SunStar Davao to reach JP Punsalang for updates had not yet been successful.

Search and rescue ongoing

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed that 10 individuals remain missing, while 18 have been declared dead following the sinking of MV Trisha Kerstin 3.

According to PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, the vessel had a total of 344 persons on board, including crew members. Of these, 316 passengers were successfully rescued, while some crew members are among those still unaccounted for.

Gavan said the PCG has ruled out overloading as a factor in the incident.

“Malaki po ang capacity nitong RoRo, walang overloading. Magbigay po kami ng update (regarding the number of rolling cargoes), ang focus po namin ngayon 'yung rescue operation,” he said over a national interview.

He added that the vessel’s Passenger Ship Safety Certificate (PSSC) was validated and updated until October 2026.

The ship, owned by Aleson Shipping Lines Inc., was reportedly operating within its authorized capacity when it departed Zamboanga City at around 9:20 p.m. on January 25. The incident occurred 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island, Basilan, at around 1:50 a.m. on January 26.

Weather conditions probed

Authorities said weather conditions are among the factors being examined in the ongoing investigation.

PCG spokesperson Capt. Noemie Cayabyab said the possible impact of the Amihan or Northeast Monsoon on sea conditions at the time of the incident is being assessed.

“The search and rescue operation is ongoing. But what I can say is that the ship is not overloaded,” Cayabyab said.

As of the latest update, the vessel remains submerged at a depth of approximately 76 meters, and no oil spill has been observed in the area.

Shipping firm’s statement

Following the incident, Aleson Shipping Lines Inc. confirmed that MV Trisha Kerstin 3 sank off Baluk-Baluk Island in the early hours of January 26. The company said it immediately activated its emergency response protocols upon receiving a distress call and deployed available vessels to assist in rescue efforts.

The firm expressed concern for the passengers and their families and extended its gratitude to local government units, national agencies, and officials , including Governor Mujiv Hataman and Mayor Arsina Kahing-Nannoh, for their swift response.

Search and rescue operations remain ongoing as families of the missing, including the Punsalangs, continue to wait for word on their loved ones. DEF