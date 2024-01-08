Kin yet to claim body of elderly woman found floating in Bucana

THE Ecoland Police Station (PS8) confirmed on Sunday morning, January 7, 2024, that the body of an elderly woman who was found floating on the beach at Capareda Compound, Coastal Road in Brgy 76-A, Bucana, Davao City has not been claimed by her family members for almost three weeks now.

In a spot report provided by the police authorities, the victim who was found last December 22, 2023, was believed to have drowned.

Investigation revealed that the victim was between 60-70 years old, standing at 5 to 5 feet and two inches tall, wearing a black Adidas T-shirt and leggings, and a gold bracelet and necklace.

The authorities have also said that they have been collaborating with barangay officials in search of the victim’s family members including her partner but as of press time no one has come forward to get her body.

Her remains currently lie at Villa-Gan Funeral Parlor, Toril, Davao City.

As of press writing, Ecoland Police Station appealed to the public for assistance in locating the victim's family.

"Please contact us at 0919-093-2408 or send a message to DCPO PS15 Ecoland Facebook Page," the Ecoland Police said in a statement.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has recorded three missing incidents since the new year started.

This includes the 22-year-old woman from Purok 4, Barangay Bayabas, Toril District who was discovered lifeless in the stream near their house on Thursday morning, January 4, and a charred body found at Luisdeña Compound, Barangay Lizada, Toril on Friday morning, January 5.

Both incidents are undergoing investigation by the police authorities. DEF