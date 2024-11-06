Davao

Kings, Tropang Giga battle for 3-2 PBA Governor’s Cup lead

Both eager to gain 3-2 series lead, move closer to the championship
GO-TO-GUY. Justin Brownlee is expected to keep Barangay Ginebra’s winning momentum when it resumes battle against the TNT Tropang Giga in Game 5 of the PBA Governors' Cup best-of-seven finals series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday evening, November 5, 2024.
BARANGAY Ginebra aims to extend its momentum while TNT seeks to bounce back from a two-game slump in the pivotal fifth game of the PBA Governors' Cup, happening Wednesday, November 6, 2024,  at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With individual awards no longer a concern, both teams are fresh off a two-day break, fighting for a crucial 3-2 advantage in this best-of-three series.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m., and another large crowd is expected following a strong turnout of 16,783 at Game Four on Sunday. As the series nears its conclusion, TV ratings are soaring, promising even higher numbers for this highly anticipated matchup.

Game 5 could serve as a launchpad for the eventual champion, emphasizing the desire and execution demonstrated throughout the first four games. 

TNT dominated the first two matchups (104-88 and 96-84), but Ginebra rebounded in Games Three (85-73) and Four (106-92).

The Kings come into this game with momentum from their recent victories. 

Justin Brownlee led Ginebra's offensive surge on Sunday, scoring 34 points, including two four-pointers and three three-pointers. Stephen Holt, Maverick Ahanmisi, and Japeth Aguilar contributed 18 points each, helping Ginebra reach the century mark for the first time in the series with an impressive 56.3% shooting percentage, including 60% from the four-point zone.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone emphasized the importance of defense in the finals. "It's always tough offensively in the finals," he said as winning isn't just about making shots; it’s about defense, rebounding, and hustle. "

Despite Ginebra's strong performance, TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and the rest of the team will be eager to turn the tide on Wednesday. PR

basketball
Philippine Basketball Association
PBA
Sports
PBA Governors' Cup
Justin Brownlee
Barangay Ginebra San Miguel
TNT Tropang Giga
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PBA Finals
Filipino Basketball
PBA Playoffs

