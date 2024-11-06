Kings, Tropang Giga battle for 3-2 PBA Governor’s Cup lead

BARANGAY Ginebra aims to extend its momentum while TNT seeks to bounce back from a two-game slump in the pivotal fifth game of the PBA Governors' Cup, happening Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With individual awards no longer a concern, both teams are fresh off a two-day break, fighting for a crucial 3-2 advantage in this best-of-three series.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m., and another large crowd is expected following a strong turnout of 16,783 at Game Four on Sunday. As the series nears its conclusion, TV ratings are soaring, promising even higher numbers for this highly anticipated matchup.

Game 5 could serve as a launchpad for the eventual champion, emphasizing the desire and execution demonstrated throughout the first four games.

TNT dominated the first two matchups (104-88 and 96-84), but Ginebra rebounded in Games Three (85-73) and Four (106-92).

The Kings come into this game with momentum from their recent victories.

Justin Brownlee led Ginebra's offensive surge on Sunday, scoring 34 points, including two four-pointers and three three-pointers. Stephen Holt, Maverick Ahanmisi, and Japeth Aguilar contributed 18 points each, helping Ginebra reach the century mark for the first time in the series with an impressive 56.3% shooting percentage, including 60% from the four-point zone.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone emphasized the importance of defense in the finals. "It's always tough offensively in the finals," he said as winning isn't just about making shots; it’s about defense, rebounding, and hustle. "

Despite Ginebra's strong performance, TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and the rest of the team will be eager to turn the tide on Wednesday. PR