Kiwanis turns 109

DAVAO CITY — The world simultaneously commemorates the 109th founding year of the Kiwanis International on January 21, 2024. Founded by Joseph G. Prance on January 21, 1915 in Detroit, Michigan to serve the poor and help young professional men exchange business with each other, the group identified its focus to service in 1919, specifically helping children thrive, prosper, and grow in nearly 80 nations and geographical locations all over the world with more 600,000 strong volunteer-members.

In the Philippines, the archipelago has two Kiwanis administrative districts, the Kiwanis Philippine Luzon District in the north and the Kiwanis Southern Philippine District in Visayas and Mindanao. KSPD is subdivided into 13 Divisions comprising 102 Kiwanis clubs with more than 2,000 volunteer-members and currently administered by a lady Governor from Ormoc City, District Governor Evangeline “Gigi” Chan Chu.

In Davao City, close to a hundred Kiwanis volunteers came from the 10 Kiwanis club members of Division 7 led by its Lieutenant Governor, Rafael E. Bermejo devoted the whole day of January 21 to commemorate the 109th year of Kiwanis with impactful activities. The group commenced its day at the ground of SMAC (Sorelle Missionarie dell'Amore di Cristo) Sisters Orphanage Center in Tugbok to serve the 25 resident kids of the institution who experienced abuse or had trauma.

The undertaking includes feeding, distribution of basic household commodities, training and supply of garbage bins for solid waste management, as well as actual cooking demonstration and handover of 5-month supply of fortified and soy blend MannaPack Rice courtesy from Past District Governor Jose Ramon “Ike” S. Altavas of Aklan Province.

The whole day anniversary celebration concluded through a formal event honoring the three newly chartered clubs for children and differently abled persons, the first in 49 years of Kiwanis existence in Davao City. Presented for induction and installation during the said occasion are the charter members and officer of Kiwanis K-Kids of Davao Star with members ages from 6-12 years old sponsored by Mindanao Coalition on Children’s Rights, the Kiwanis Builders Club of Davao Fantastic with members ages from 12-14 years old sponsored by Childhope Mindanao Inc., and the Kiwanis Aktion Club of Phoenix Davao composed of adults with disabilities sponsored by Mindanao Peace Council. The affair was graced by KSPD Governor-Elect, James Edwin Go who partly said in his message of inspiration that Kiwanis programs prepare people of all ages to be the most engaged members of their communities and provides them an opportunity to begin or continue a lifelong journey of service.

Also celebrating in Davao City are the eight clubs of Division 8 headed by its Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Carlos Tolosa Capitan II who relayed to the KSPD Governor Chu the success of their well participated Zumba for a cause held dawn of the anniversary date and the success of their Barbeque Party with dance and music up until midnight.

Lt. Governor Bermejo in his brief message expresses his gratitude to the following clubs of who never fails to share their time, talent and treasure Kiwanis Southern Philippine District Division 7 who supported the event Kiwanis Club of Agila Dabaw, Kiwanis Club of Greener Davao, Kiwanis Club of Davao City, Kiwanis Club of Pag-asa Davao, Kiwanis Club of Panabo, Kiwanis Club of Regal Davao, Kiwanis Club of Royale Davao, Kiwanis Club of Stunning Davao, and the Kiwanis Club of United Davao. PR