KMJS Halloween special revisits Julie Vega’s death

FOUR eerie and bone-chilling stories are set to haunt viewers as Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS) brings back its much-anticipated annual Halloween special, “Gabi ng Lagim XIV,” airing this Sunday, November 1, on GMA-7.

This year’s special features four mysterious cases that explore the paranormal, unexplained disturbances, alleged demonic possession, and lingering questions surrounding the death of a young actress.

The first chilling tale unfolds at Baguio Teachers Camp, where a supposed ghostly child was caught on video wandering through a hallway. Paranormal researcher Ed Caluag steps into the camp to investigate. But what awaits him in the darkness?

Another unsettling account centers on Nathan, who receives a carving of the Pietà as a gift. Soon after bringing it home, his family begins noticing mysterious shadows and hearing strange sounds. Could these disturbing occurrences be connected to the mysterious Ukit?

In Dasal Laban sa Dilim, a transgender woman from a remote province reportedly goes through nine consecutive nights of alleged possession. With fear gripping the family, they embark on a desperate search for answers and intervention. What could be behind these disturbing episodes, and will they ever find peace?

The final story takes a closer look at the lingering questions surrounding the death of beloved child star Julie Vega, more than four decades ago. Through the recollections of her former colleagues and sibling, The Mysterious Case of Julie Vega revisits the actress's final days and the persistent speculation surrounding her passing. Could her last film, in which she portrayed a character possessed by a demon, have anything to do with the mystery?

Prepare for a night of mystery, fear, and unanswered questions as KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim XIV airs this Sunday (November 1), 8:30 p.m. on GMA-7.

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