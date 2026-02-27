KMU-SMR: P20-P30 wage hike in Davao an ‘insult’ to workers

LABOR group Kilusang Mayo Uno-Southern Mindanao Region (KMU-SMR) said that the P20-P30 wage increase in the Davao Region is an insult to all hardworking minimum wage earners.

Jeffry Uypala, spokesperson of KMU-SMR, said that others may treat the increase as a positive development, but for them, it is an insult to all minimum wage earners, citing that it is just a fraction of an increase compared to the rising prices of basic necessities.

“Himulag ang wage board ug ang gobyerno sa pang-adlaw-adlaw nga reyalidad nga ginasinati namong mga mamumuo (The wage board and the government are detached from the daily reality experienced by us, workers),” he said in a statement on February 26, 2026.

Uypala expressed that the charges for services and utilities in the city have increased, with Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) raising the electricity rate to P11.72 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in January 2026, a P2 per kWh higher compared to the December 2025 rate of P9.72 per kWh.

He noted that there is also a 30-percent increase in the water rates of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) and the rising prices of petroleum products over the past seven weeks, with diesel up by P9.40, gasoline by P5.40, kerosene by P7.40, and LPG by P39.60.

Uypala said that through the meager wage hike, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-Davao Region (RTWPB-Davao) and the Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. administration are only protecting the interests and profits of big businesses and corporations, while ordinary workers remain poor and the capitalists become even richer.

He encouraged all ordinary workers to stand up and demand a livable wage so that they can live a life with dignity.

KMU-SMR once again calls for an increase in the minimum wage based on the recommended family living wage pegged at approximately P1,200 per day and for the abolition of regional wage boards.

Earlier, the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) announced that the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) has approved Wage Order No. RB XI-24 and Wage Order No. RB XI-DW-04, as endorsed by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - Davao Region (RTWPB-Davao).

Under Wage Order No. RB XI-24, private sector workers will receive daily wage increases ranging from P20 to P30, to be implemented in two tranches.

Workers in the non-agriculture sector will receive a total increase of P30 per day. The first tranche of P15 will be granted upon the effectiveness of the wage order on March 13, 2026, raising the daily minimum wage from P510 to P525. A second P15 increase will take effect on September 1, 2026, bringing the daily minimum wage to P540.

Meanwhile, workers in the agriculture sector will receive a total daily increase of P20. Starting March 13, their wages will rise by P10, from P505 to P515, followed by another P10 increase on September 1, 2026, setting the new daily minimum wage at P525.

On May 1, 2025, during the commemoration of Labor Day, KMU-SMR called for a P1,200 nationwide living wage, citing the growing difficulty Filipino families face in meeting their daily needs.

The demand stems from the urgent need to support communities grappling with rising market prices and ongoing economic challenges. RGP