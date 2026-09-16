Knowledge Channel launches 'Enna You Know!' environmental series

EVERYDAY habits, from leaving appliances plugged in to extensive faucet use, can affect the environment more than the youth may realize. Knowledge Channel’s newest educational series, “Enna You Know!” helps students understand these problems and discover simple ways to care for the planet.

Premiering September 16 (Wednesday) on DepEd TV powered by Knowledge Channel, the four-episode series follows curious teenager Enna (Zavinna Badena) as she encounters environmental concerns at home and in her community.

To find answers, Enna turns to her older brother Geo (Benedix Ramos), a field-based environmental scientist who explains the science behind each situation and shows her practical solutions. Through the siblings’ conversations and experiences, young viewers are encouraged to turn eco-friendly practices into everyday habits.

Designed for Grades 9 and 10 students, “Enna You Know!” tackles energy conservation, environmental sustainability, and climate action in an engaging and relatable way.

The series was developed by Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI), together with Schneider Electric Foundation, Schneider Electric Philippines, Makesense Asia, and the Department of Education (DepEd). It is part of “Project Shaping Energy,” an initiative that promotes energy literacy and sustainability education in public high schools.

KCFI Vice President Edric Calma said educational programs such as “Enna You Know!” can help generations of students better understand science and develop greater concern for the environment.

“Ang investment po sa education, katulad ng mga ginawa nating video lessons na ito, ay makabuluhan at sustainable. Taun-taon, ilang mga bata ang matututo ng science nang maayos at magmamahal sa ating kalikasan dahil sa mga videos na ito,” he said.

During the program’s launch, KCFI and its partners also turned over educational materials containing all four episodes to Science teachers from the DepEd Schools Division Office of Rizal.

“Enna You Know!” airs every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, during the Grade 9 to 10 block, beginning September 16 at 4:00 PM, with replays at 10:40 PM, on DepEd TV powered by Knowledge Channel.

DepEd TV is available nationwide on digital free TV through BEAM Ch. 31 and SBN Ch. 21; direct-to-home satellite through Cignal, GSat, and SatLite; and cable through SkyCable, SkyTV and Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association member operators.