KOJC counsel dares PNP’s laser claims

KINGDOM of Jesus Christ (KOJC) chief legal counsel, Israelito Torreon, challenged the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday, August 29, for accusing several KOJC members of masterminding a "laser" incident during an ongoing monitoring operation at their central compound on Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2024.

Torreon, representing the largest Philippine-based Nontrinitarian Restorationist church, criticized the PNP for condemning the alleged laser-pointing and blaming KOJC members without providing evidence.

He pointed out that the PNP had not proven that the laser originated from KOJC members, especially considering the large number of police officers inside the KOJC compound and the presence of other individuals nearby. He suggested that it was not far-fetched to consider that the police themselves could have been responsible, given their overwhelming presence.

Torreon also accused the PNP of overstepping their authority since the standoff began on August 24. He argued that the police misinterpreted the arrest warrant and conducted an unauthorized and random search of KOJC properties, including their broadcast media arm, Sonshine Media International Network (SMNI), and Jose Maria College (JMC), an institution founded by Quiboloy.

“They have engaged in alleged jackhammer and excavation operations without "judicial imprimatur" in the JMC Basement and barred KOJC representatives from entering the same for transparency. They have barricaded the KOJC Cathedral which is the main place of worship and have brought mining equipment therein. They have shamelessly denied that they came with arms and have not engaged in tear gas operations even if overwhelming pieces of evidence were aired on SMNI about such facts. One died, four suffered heart attacks, four minor children suffered severe anxiety attacks, 16 lost consciousness, 54 people have so far been injured, 29 have been arrested,” Torreon asserted.

Additionally, Torreon said that the PNP had willfully disregarded a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) granted by a Davao court earlier in the week. The order explicitly instructed the police to "cease and desist" from activities that compromised the petitioners' rights to life, liberty, and property, including removing any obstacles that could prevent them from exercising their rights to religion, education, and property.

Following the incident, the PNP is preparing to file charges against KOJC for allegedly violating Republic Act (RA) 9497, arguing that the laser-pointing endangered police operations in their search for Quiboloy and the remaining co-accused.

“The use of lasers against aircraft is not only dangerous but also a clear violation of aviation safety and regulations and legal standards. The PNP is simply performing its duties and any attempt to obstruct or delay our operations will not benefit anyone, thus we urge you to stop such actions for the safety of all involved,” Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey said in a video statement.

Torreon responded that if the PNP can present evidence that a KOJC member pointed the laser, it may have been an act of frustration and helplessness, suggesting the member might have justified it as a countermeasure to stop the police from harassing KOJC members in the future. DEF