KOJC lawyer claims police used gate opening to smuggle evidence

Torreon claimed that police officers insisted on opening the gate and brought unidentified boxes inside without scanning them.

“Sabi ko na nga ba, pinagalit nila mga tao at giniba ang Emerald Gate pagktapos nanakip then nagpuslit ng mga boxes sa loob para hindi na maka daan sa scanning process (As I said, they angered people, demolished the Emerald Gate, then seized and smuggled boxes inside to avoid the scanning process),” Torreon said on his Facebook post.

Torreon suggested that the police might plant items such as human remains, illegal firearms, fake gold bars, explosive devices, and alleged minor victims captured from a tunnel they drilled. He also offered a reward for anyone who could provide accurate information within a few days.

Torreon previously accused the police of harassment for forcibly opening the Emerald Gate despite having access through Gate 18. He believes this was intended to provoke KOJC members and facilitate the introduction of unscanned items into the compound.

“Kayo na mag-supply kung ano pa iba. Ang makapag-answer ng tama [in] a few days from now may reward sa akin (You can suggest other possibilities. Those who provide the correct answers within a few days will receive a reward from me)," he added.

In response, Police Regional Office (PRO-Davao Region) spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey refuted Torreon’s claims in a press conference. She stated that the gate was opened to allow both police and KOJC members free access and to prevent charges of obstruction of justice.

“Hindi puwersahan ang pagbukas ng gate dahil napakiusapan naman natin sila to peacefully open the gate. Naintindihan nila na kung hindi nila i-open ang gate, they could be charged with obstruction of justice (The gate was not forcibly opened. We requested their cooperation to open it peacefully. They understood that failure to do so could lead to obstruction charges),” Dela Rey said.

During the incident, the police also seized a KOJC fire truck parked outside the compound, which was used to provide free water to KOJC members. The truck has been marked as evidence in court. DEF