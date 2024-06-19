KOJC lawyer insists Quiboloy is not ‘fugitive of justice’

EMBATTLED Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is not a “fugitive of justice”, thus he has the right not to accept the arrest warrant executed by the court, according to Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) legal counsel, lawyer Israelito Torreon.

Torreon, who has also been a law professor at Jose Maria College Inc. (JMC), the pastor’s founded educational institution, defended Quiboloy on the accusations and non-bailable charges against him in a live special conference aired on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) News Channel on June 14 entitled: Truth Revealed: Unveiling Injustice Press Conference.

The lawyer said “Meron pong misconception na kapag warrant of arrest, dapat mag-surrender ka. Atin pong i-educate po yung mga tao na may option po yung accused. Pwede po siyang — ay, may remedies pa man yung abogado ko, kinukwestiyon pa man niya yung probable cause (There is a misconception that when an arrest warrant is issued, you must surrender. Let's educate the people that the accused have an option. He can — oh, my lawyer still has remedies, they are still questioning the probable cause).”

He added that they have been filing a legal remedy to the Department of Justice (DOJ) as their cases were not given enough attention by the court. However, once the DOJ withdraws its decision to press charges against the “appointed son of god”, until then, Quiboloy has the option not to turn himself in to the authorities.

“Then, baka maswertehan ako, ma-grant yun sa DOJ at ma-dismiss yung kaso at mag-file siya ng motion to withdraw information, eh di kung ma-withdraw yung information, wala na akong kaso. Option niya yun," Torreon maintained, citing his point of view as a veteran lawyer.

(Then, if I’m lucky that the DOJ will grant and dismiss the case and he will file a motion to withdraw information, so if the information is withdrawn, I will no longer have a case. That's his option.)

On March 11, an erroneous video uploaded on a popular video streaming platform, Youtube, showed that the DOJ retracted the pastor’s March 4 order to file sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking charges.

Later, the DOJ debunked and tagged the report as “false” information.

In fact, last May, the Supreme Court (SC) allowed the transfer of the two criminal cases against the infamous preacher from the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Davao City to the RTC of Quezon City.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla requested that Quiboloy's charges of child and sexual abuse be moved from his bailiwick to Metro Manila, "pursuant to its constitutional power to avoid a miscarriage of justice”.

On June 10, the Philippine National Police (PNP) including the Special Action Force (SAF) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) personnel simultaneously sieged four personal compounds of Quiboloy.

However, despite the heavily armed battalion positioned in those properties, authorities were unable to locate Quiboloy and his five cohorts.

The targeted locations included the main KJC compound near Davao International Airport, the Prayer Mountain, the Glory Mountain in Purok 6 both in Tamayong, the QSands Baptismal Resort in Samal, and the Kitbog Compound in Malungon, Sarangani. DEF