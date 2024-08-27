KOJC lawyer slams PNP drilling operation

LAWYER Israelito Torreon, chief legal counsel for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), addressed the Davao media on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2024, following reports that the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted a drilling operation within the KOJC compound, specifically targeting the cathedral, in an attempt to capture Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and other co-accused individuals.

In a press conference, Torreon stated that the operation, which began at dawn, was conducted without a permit and was unconstitutional. He questioned the legal authority behind the actions, saying, "I do not know what legal authority they have why they are doing it but it is our humble view that a single warrant of arrest cannot be used as illegal justification to continue their illegal stay in KOJC."

He further detailed that the PNP had violated several rights and laws related to personal property, privacy, and human rights. He criticized the PNP for failing to distinguish between a search warrant and a warrant of arrest, remarking, "Sana maintindihan nila na mali na talaga to (I hope they understand these actions are all wrong)."

According to Torreon, the PNP has already searched 100 percent of the compound throughout the three-day operation, which involved 2,000 personnel from various police regional offices in Mindanao.

He accused the government of imposing a de facto martial law after police dismantled a barricade set up by KOJC members and dispersed 18 individuals for obstruction of justice.

"It is now illegal to express your opinion and grievances to the government," Torreon commented.

Despite Torreon's statements, the PNP has indicated that they will not cease their search for Quiboloy and four other members, who they believe are hiding in a bunker located 30 meters deep within the KOJC compound. Authorities are reportedly optimistic after detecting multiple signs of life underground using life-detection equipment.

However, Torreon reiterated that there is no reason for Quiboloy to remain on the KOJC premises and dismissed the PNP's intelligence report, which claims the fugitive is hiding in a network of underground passages on the property. DEF