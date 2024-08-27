KOJC lawyer: ‘The fight goes on’

LAWYER Israelito Torreon, chief legal counsel for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and the Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc. (JMCFI), stated that the legal battle persists as Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, chief of Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao, remains resolute in continuing the manhunt for Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy at the KOJC central compound in Buhangin, Davao City, despite a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) issued by Davao Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 against the operation on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

"The fight goes on. I think that sums it up, the fight goes on and I'm hoping and praying that we will prevail. I thought we have prevailed already, but then again, the police have another view on the matter," Torreon said in a media interview Tuesday afternoon.

The RTC Branch 15 has granted a TPO to the KOJC, directing the Philippine National Police (PNP) to remove barriers and security blockades around the KOJC central compound.

The TPO was issued following a petition for a writ of amparo filed on July 1, 2024, by the JMCFI and KOJC, represented by Executive Pastor Marlon Acobo.

The petition alleged that the PNP and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos had violated or threatened the petitioners' rights to life, liberty, and security.

The order, penned by RTC Branch 15 Presiding Judge Mario C. Duaves on Tuesday morning, August 27, instructs the PNP-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) to remove all barricades and blockades obstructing access to the compound and impeding the petitioners' religious, academic, and proprietary rights.

Following the issuance of the TPO, KOJC's legal counsel, Attorney Israelito Torreon, posted the order on his Facebook account, signaling an immediate cease-and-desist that should allow KOJC members to access the premises freely. However, Torreon noted in an ambush interview that police personnel will continue to patrol the area until a notice of hearing is served.

"If you believe the declaration of General Torre, there will be no human barricade, there will be no human barrier of the police there, and any, or all members can now come and go freely. At least, there is a little development from that. But we were hoping really that they would disappear and leave the premises. But that did not happen because of the contrary view of General Torre. As what you've said, hindi ko naman sya pwedeng awayin kasi trabaho din nya yun (I can't argue with him because it's part of his job). So we have agreed to disagree," Torreon added.

The PNP had deployed around 2,000 personnel from police regional offices across Mindanao to search the 30-hectare compound after receiving intelligence that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his four trusted assistants were hiding in a bunker.

Despite the large-scale operation, authorities have not yet captured the suspects, who face charges of child abuse, sexual abuse, and human trafficking. DEF with reports from MLSA