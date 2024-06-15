KOJC legal counsel reveals ‘extermination’ plot vs Quiboloy

The lawyer, who led the “Truth Revealed: Unveiling Injustice Press Conference on the Simultaneous Raids on KOJC Religious Compounds” aired on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) News Channel last June 14, 2024 revealed that the pastor, himself, told her about the government’s plan over the phone last March.

She added that this information the pastor received from intelligence reports made him decide not to show himself to the authorities after learning that the rendition against him would be halted.

“In our country, I would like to call it kidnapping. However, he has received information that there would not be just a rendition but also extermination and that is the reason why he has chosen not to show himself,” she said.

Fuentes emphasized that the Philippine Constitution does not allow rendition unlike in other countries like the United States, which has already legalized rendition as a lawful order from the court.

In law, rendition is a "surrender" or "handing over" of persons or property, particularly from one jurisdiction to another. The most typical kind of rendition for criminal suspects is extradition. Rendition can also be understood as the process of giving someone over after an extradition request has been made.

Earlier this year, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it had not received any information indicating threats to the life of the “fugitive from justice”.

“But if Pastor Quiboloy has a basis for what he’s saying, we are ready to provide appropriate security upon his request. But this extends to everyone, whether government officials or ordinary citizens,” Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a press briefing.

Quiboloy has already claimed that there was a conspiracy to have him killed that’s why he went into hiding despite a subpoena issued against him to appear before a Senate investigation into his and the KOJC’s alleged crimes against women and children.

Quiboloy said that an assassination plot was being planned by the US administration. According to him, the purported plan entails hit men breaking into his compound with the intention of kidnapping and killing him.

He also accused President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos of allegedly collaborating with the US to assassinate him, saying that at least $2 million was offered to kill him.

“I have been handed over to the hands of these foreigners by our own government, by President Marcos and First Lady Araneta-Marcos. Don’t deny it – if what I am saying is true, accept it; if not, correct me. My life is in danger now. I can’t even show my face because my life is in danger, because I have been handed over to the Americans, and they will do whatever they want to do to me in my own country,” Quiboloy said in a taped voice message aired on Facebook on April 6 this year. DEF