KOJC offers P20M, challenging PNP’s efforts to capture Quiboloy

THE Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) has challenged the Philippine National Police (PNP) by offering P20 million worth of reward money for information about anyone who wants to capture and exterminate Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, former President Rodrigo Duterte's spiritual adviser, and his five personal trustees and co-accused.

Quiboloy is wanted for human trafficking crimes in both the Philippines and the United States.

The KOJC's reward doubles the P10 million offered by Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, announced on July 8, 2024.

KOJC Minister Carlo Catiil said that while the government offers a P10 million reward, "Amo diri P20 million sa bisan kinsa nga makadakop ug makadala diri sa amoa nga buot mopatay kay Pastor Quiboloy ug sa iyang mga kaubanan, P20 million among ihatag karon dayon (We are offereing P20 million for anyone who can capture and bring in those seeking to harm Pastor Quiboloy and his associates. We will give P20 million right now)."

The initial P10 million reward was offered by unnamed individuals dissatisfied with the justice system’s progress in apprehending Quiboloy.

Abalos urged Quiboloy to surrender and face the accusations in court, asserting that the fugitive remains in the country.

Marbil warned that anyone aiding Quiboloy's evasion could face obstruction of justice charges.

The reward was introduced following failed attempts by the PNP-CIDG and Special Action Force (SAF) to capture Quiboloy at KOJC compounds during a raid on June 10.

The operation targeted multiple KOJC locations across Davao City, Samal Island, and Sarangani, including the main compound near Davao International Airport.

Despite these efforts, Quiboloy's whereabouts remain unknown.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte claimed on June 30 that he knows where Quiboloy is hiding but has chosen to keep it a secret. DEF