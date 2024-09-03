KOJC, police standoff continues; conflicting claims emerge

AS THE standoff at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound extends into its 11th day, the Philippine National Police (PNP) remains uncertain about the timeline for locating the embattled religious leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, and his four co-accused.

Despite the controversy surrounding the conduct of the arrest warrant, Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) Director General Brigadier Nicolas D. Torre III assured in a press conference on Tuesday morning, September 3, 2024, that Quiboloy and the remaining fugitives are hiding within the KOJC compound in Buhangin, suggesting that the search is nearing its end.

"May nakita tayong mga kwarto sa isang building na pinaniniwalaang kwartong ginagamit ni Pastor. Apollo Quiboloy at napapaligiran ito ng mga kwarto ng mga menor de edad (We found rooms in a building that we believe is used by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, and it is surrounded by rooms occupied by minors),” Torre said.

However, shortly afterward, KOJC legal counsel Israelito Torreon refuted Torre’s claims in an afternoon press conference.

Torreon argued, “Yang sinasabing kwarto na natagpuan nila na sinasabing kwarto ni Pastor Quiboloy, spekulasyon lang niya yan [Gen. Torre] para masira si Pastor at para may rason pa sila na manatili. Presentable naman talaga yung ma kwarto namin sa KOJC (The room they allegedly found, which they claim belongs to Pastor Quiboloy, is just speculation by General Torre to discredit the Pastor and justify their continued presence. Our rooms at KOJC are actually well-maintained).”

Torre said that executing the arrest warrant is not politically motivated, contrary to claims by government officials and KOJC members.

“Hindi ito political. Una, hindi ito hinaluan ng political. Ito ay patas na pag-implement ng warrant of arrest gaya ng napakaraming tao ngayon sa loob ng mga kulungan (This is not political. It’s a fair execution of the warrant of arrest, similar to what happens with many others currently in detention)," he said.

The general also denied Torreon’s statements that the PNP has been drilling a tunnel in the Jose Maria College (JMC) basement to locate Quiboloy’s alleged bunker.

He challenged Torreon to provide evidence to support his claims after Torreon posted a picture on Facebook showing an eight-meter-deep tunnel allegedly created by police.

“But what baffles me is that after 11 days, still no result? The hole in the JMC Basement has become dangerously big threatening the stability of the buildings yet they have not seen any tunnel yet. This brings me to the legal question as to whether the `reasonable belief' of the presence of Pastor ACQ justifies the tunneling and thereby the possible destruction of the JMC Building,” while acknowledging that the pictures were sent to him privately.

In response to the incident, the PNP has restricted media and KOJC members from accessing the institution’s basement and cathedral to investigate the alleged digging activities.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum from the PNP Police Regional Office (PRO) Davao, dated September 2, 2024, and obtained by SunStar Davao, all units and personnel involved in Oplan 8/24 were instructed to avoid taking photographs or videos within the KOJC compound during the ongoing search.

The memorandum was signed by PCol. Lito E. Patay, chief of the Regional Operations Division (ROD).

Patay also directed police regional directors and city directors to avoid requesting reports from personnel stationed at the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City, unless related to their administrative status.

"Strict adherence to these instructions to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the operation," Patay added. DEF