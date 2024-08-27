KOJC rally dispersed

A long-range acoustic device (LRAD) was deployed by the police to disperse the protesters. However, they were not deterred and continued their action.

The police official, who was holding the megaphone, reiterated "maximum tolerance."

In the middle of the protest, both parties exchanged responses, with the KOJC's side calling for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to resign. They also aired out the injustices that the pastor and the entire congregation are facing due to the presence of the police. Some of them chanted profanities to the police, insisting that police leave the premises and calling their move “harassment”.

Traffic and lockdown rumors

The protest resulted in a huge gridlock along the highway, which was also felt in some parts of the downtown area.

Passengers heading to Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport) were also affected by the protest, with some forced to walk to the terminal carrying their luggage.

The airport's gate near the KOJC compound was temporarily closed.

Fake news started circulating online that the airport's operation would be temporarily suspended due to the ongoing rally.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) Davao immediately clarified that there was no cancellation of flights at DIA.

However, passengers were advised to be extra early for their flights as vehicles can only enter and exit the airport through the main entrance.

Rumors about a possible lockdown in the city due to the protest also circulated.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Major Catherine dela Rey clarified that the Philippine National Police (PNP) is not imposing a lockdown on all entry and exit points in the city. She only reiterated Caap’s advisory for passengers to be extra early for their flights as vehicles can only enter and exit the airport through the main entrance.

Teargas allegations

SMNI reported that police forces sprayed teargas on some protesters. Videos of the incident also circulated online.

However, dela Rey denied the allegation in a group message for the local media.

”Nakuyapan ilang kauban sa ka-aso, ang police ni-rescue pero pulis daw ang sad-an (Their fellows fainted due to smoke, and the police rescued them but they blamed the police instead),” she said.

However, SMNI media personnel, who were also part of the group chat, insisted that it was teargas.

The PRO official said the strong scent might be from the tires burned during the rally.

The spokesperson added that some protesters were already becoming violent.

SunStar Davao tried to get more details on this matter, however, all queries related to the KOJC raid were advised to be directed to Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo.

Meanwhile, in another report, Fajardo denied that the police resorted to violence and caused chaos in the serving of the arrest warrant for Quiboloy.

The PIO chief slammed the “misinformation” related to the operation.

Dispersal

On Monday morning, August 26, the police asked KOJC members to stop their rally outside the KOJC compound, asserting that many residents and businesses were being disrupted due to the blocked road.

However, the KOJC members did not back down, citing a special permit they had gotten from the Davao City Mayor’s Office.

In the afternoon, authorities had given them an ultimatum to disperse. This order was given around 2:30 p.m. Eventually, the majority of the protesters dispersed.

Israelito Torreon, KOJC lead counsel, reported that 18 KOJC members were arrested for allegedly resisting the order.

Torreon slammed the dispersal order, citing that the protesters were just exercising their right to freedom of expression.

"I am afraid to say that we have now a de facto martial law," he said.

When asked if the KOJC community will change its method of protest, he said, "May magbabago, I don't know. Perhaps sa Facebook na lang siguro kami, at saka iiyak na lang siguro kami sa tabi-tabi. 'Yan na lang siguro kami (There will be changes, I don’t know. Perhaps we will air our sentiments on Facebook, and perhaps we will cry somewhere on the sidelines.)

Torreon said they would be filing charges after some members were bruised or injured following the dispersal. RGL, KBP