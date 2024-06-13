KOJC says videos show arrest vs Quiboloy unlawful, violent

The KOJC negated the claims of PNP saying there are videos that show their use of violence during the conduct of warrant of arrest executed by several members of the Special Action Force (SAF) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in four targeted properties of the televangelist.

“CCTV footage has shown that the violent dawn attack by hundreds of heavily armed PNP, CIDG and SAF forces on the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compounds in Davao City last Monday, JUNE 10, was illegal and carried out with unnecessary and unrestrained force, completely disproving the PNP's claims in a press conference today, that their operation was "lawful" and exercised with "maximum tolerance (sic)," the statement said on June 12, referring to the explanation of the Philippine Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) during the launching of Davao Peace and Security Press Corps, formerly known as AFP-PNP Press Corps.

Meanwhile, the Philippine-based nontrinitarian restorationist church also reiterated that contrary to the statement of Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, spokesperson of PRO-Davao, the police enforcers were sprayed with water using a water cannon outside the KOJC compound because of their forced entry.

“However, CCTV footage shows the PNP's claim is false. The footage showed that the water cannon was used only when the soldiers forced their way into the compound,” the statement maintained.

Atty. Laurente, KOJC counsel, also negated the police’s statement that security personnel “had no choice but to destroy the gate at the Glory Mountain property of the KOJC in Tamayong, Mt. Apo, because the missionaries did not allow them to enter".

"The armed soldiers were told that they would be allowed to enter once they [could] produce a search warrant. But they refused to listen and instead tore down the gate when they entered," Luarente said.

During the long-hour simultaneous siege, a group of missionaries in KOJC Compound in Buhangin sustained injuries while six indigenous followers and farmers in Tamayong were also attacked while doing their morning daily devotional prayers.

On the other hand, no reports of injuries were recorded at QSands Baptismal Resort, Samal Island, and at Kitbog Compound, Malungon, Sarangani province.

To recall, PRO-Davao stated that strict protocols were followed to minimize disruption and ensure public safety, and the operation was carried out with the utmost consideration for safety and regularity.

“The decision to get several police officers involved in the service of several warrants of arrest was adopted to ensure safety and operational effectiveness taking into consideration the number of persons to be arrested and the areas where they were reasonably believed to be found. Under established rules of engagement and operational procedures, our police personnel carry [basic] police equipment as part and mandated by our police operational procedures such as but not limited to issued firearms, restraining devices, personal protective equipment, and other accessories required for a particular type of operation being conducted,” the security agency stated.

On June 11, PRO-Davao emphasized that contrary to what KOJC followers and legal counsels have claimed, the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) did not carry out a search warrant and that there was no "obstruction of justice."

Dela Rey cited the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedure, amended on December 1, 2000 saying that according to Rule 113, Section 11, officers have the right to break into a building or enclosure to arrest if refused entry after announcing their authority and purpose. DEF